How Is GoDaddy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a leading provider of internet domain registration, web hosting, and online business solutions. With a market cap of $25.5 billion, the company empowers millions of entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide by offering tools and services to establish and grow their online presence.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," and GoDaddy fits right into that category, underscoring its significant role in the internet services industry. As a trusted partner for millions of customers, GoDaddy continues to innovate and support the digital transformation of businesses globally.

Active Investor:

GoDaddy touched its all-time high of $216 on Jan. 30 and is currently trading 16.4% below that peak. Meanwhile, GDDY has dropped 9.3% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 9.7% decline during the same time frame.

GoDaddy’s performance has remained much more impressive over the longer time frame. GDDY stock has soared 16.5% over the past six months and 44.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 5.6% decline over the past six months and 1.3% gains over the past year.

To confirm the overall bullish trend and recent downturn, GDDY stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average over the past year and dropped below its 50-day moving average in mid-February.

GoDaddy’s stock prices crashed 14.3% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 13 as the company’s earnings missed Street expectations. However, driven by a significant boost in its applications and commerce revenues, the company’s overall topline surged 8.4% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, which surpassed analysts’ projections by 1.4%. Meanwhile, despite missing Street expectations, GoDaddy’s adjusted EPS was still up a significant 31.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

While GoDaddy has underperformed its peer VeriSign, Inc.’s (VRSN) 36.1% surge over the past six months, it has notably outpaced VeriSign’s 33.5% gains over the past 52-week period.

Among the 18 analysts covering the GDDY stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $223.31 suggests a 23.7% upside potential from current price levels.

