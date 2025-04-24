How To Get Richer Using Your Natural Networking Skills (No Sales Experience Needed)

More than one-third of people who earn more than $100,000 per year said they would not be making as much money as they are without help from their personal connections or professional network, according to a study from Empower. That number jumps to 40% among millennials, lending credence to the cliche, “Your network is your net worth.”

Even if you aren’t naturally outgoing, you undoubtedly have some traits that others will find attractive in a professional setting. Kathleen deLaski, author of “Who Needs College Anymore? Imagining a Future Where Degrees Won’t Matter” and founder of Education Design Lab, and Treasa Edmond, strategic business coach and “Boss Responses” podcast host, highlighted some skills you probably have that you didn’t realize could be your keys to building wealth.

“Based on successful folks I interviewed for my book who did not have a college degree, I would say you are a natural networker if you enjoy engaging and connecting with people,” deLaski said. “You are a curious learner.”

“The skills that make you a good friend, co-worker or online community member are the same ones that make you a great networker,” Edmond said.

Whether you’re looking to level up in your current workplace, find a new, higher-paying job, or launch your own business, tap into these natural networking skills to stand out.

Social Media Use

The average person spends roughly two hours and 23 minutes per day on social media, according to a report from Soax. If you can take a portion of the time you spend watching cat reels and kitchen hacks and use it to build relationships, you’ll start seeing dividends.

Edmond recommended commenting on posts — but only when you have something worthwhile to add to the conversation. “Thoughtful comments — not AI-generated, spammy comments — build relationships,” she said.

Likewise, she recommended sending a “thinking of you message” when someone pops into your mind. It shows that you are genuine and thoughtful, and it shows people in your network that they matter to you.

“I try to show up as a human, not a billboard,” Edmond said. “And because I’m consistent with that, people remember me when opportunities come up. I focus on connection over conversion.”

Confidence

Whether you’re showing up on social media, at a local networking event or on a Zoom call, deLaski recommended a communication style that is “confident, but not overbearing.” She suggested making sure you can “summarize your messages into pithy points.”

Edmond agreed that “clear, confident communication” has been one of the keys to her success as a content marketing strategist and business coach.

And deLaski pointed out that those with natural confidence “don’t feel too much anxiety about reaching out to folks [they] don’t know well and following up with realistic asks if they don’t respond.”

But if the thought of requesting a coffee chat with a colleague or asking an acquaintance a question gives you the jitters, don’t despair. Time and practice can help you feel like a natural networker.

“I’ve learned to take up space and not apologize for what I know,” Edmond said. “I’ve learned how to express my ideas in a way that resonates, not just informs.”

Listening Skills

Speaking confidently is one element of forging successful connections. The other side of that coin is learning how to listen. “Not just hearing, but really listening,” Edmond said, has helped her business grow. “It helps me deliver better work, build trust and connect on a deeper level.”

Active listening manifests in remembering the details of a conversation. When you ask a question about someone’s big product launch, or you remember their kid’s name during your next conversation, it shows you care. “It’s not manipulation,” Edmond said. “It’s being a good human.”

Natural Curiosity

If you’re looking for the No. 1 “hack” to supercharge your networking skill, tap into your natural curiosity.

“Don’t try to be impressive. Try to be interested,” Edmond said. “I ask questions. I’m always learning — about people, industries and challenges. That curiosity keeps things fresh and creates real connection.”

Kindness

The common thread running through all these natural networking abilities is perhaps the most important but least recognized soft skill in business: basic human kindness.

“Generosity is magnetic,” Edmond said, emphasizing the importance of offering help without keeping score.

“The key is to stop trying to ‘network’ and just be someone people want to talk to again. Most of us don’t need better sales skills. We need better people skills. You can get richer by being genuinely interested in others [and] showing up with value … That’s how trust is built. And trust is the currency that pays off again and again,” she concluded.

