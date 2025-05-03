How To Get Government Help To Pay Your Utility Bills

Though utility gas and electricity rates have stayed somewhat stable, that may be about to change due to high tariffs, since the U.S. does import oil, gas and even electricity from Canada and Mexico.

An April 15 analysis from Yale University has projected that tariff-driven increases on energy could result in 9.4%, 3.1% and 0.1% increases in natural gas, oil and electricity costs, respectively, which will likely be passed on to the consumer.

If you’re struggling to pay your utility bills, you might want to look no further than your local, state or the federal government for help.

Federal Programs

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

This federal program exists to help low-income households pay for heating and cooling. Eligibility and support is income-based, and it is administered through state-based programs. Consumers who need support can check their eligibility and apply through their state’s LIHEAP office online.

Weatherization Assistance Program

Another income-based program, the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), helps consumers by providing free home improvements to increase energy efficiency, which can lower future utility bills. Eligibility is also income-based. Some recipients of other federal aid, like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Social Security Insurance (SSI) may automatically qualify.

State and Local Assistance Programs

If a federal program doesn’t work for you, many states have their own energy assistance programs, some funded by utilities and others by charities. A few examples include:

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) : Assists with heating and electric bills, funded by LIHEAP and state programs.

: Assists with heating and electric bills, funded by LIHEAP and state programs. Milwaukee County Energy Assistance : Offers a one-time annual payment toward heating and electric bills, with additional crisis and emergency repair assistance.

: Offers a one-time annual payment toward heating and electric bills, with additional crisis and emergency repair assistance. Southern California Edison’s Energy Assistance Fund: Provides up to $200 (or $300 for all-electric homes) for eligible customers, in partnership with United Way.

Programs for Seniors

Some programs exist solely for seniors and people with disabilities. You can learn more at BenefitsCheckUp.org.

Utility Company Programs and Payment Plans

Utility companies often have their own assistance programs, including payment plans or deferred payment arrangements. They may also directly offer discounted rates for low-income or vulnerable customers.

Charitable Programs

Charitable funds like the Good Neighbor Energy Fund in Massachusetts, the Salvation Army or Share the Warmth in the Carolinas are charitable programs that may offer local help, as well.

United Way 211

Simply calling 211 is a way to get connected to local resources for help with a wide variety of programs and resources that can help pay for utility bills, housing, food and more. The service may direct users to both government and nonprofit support.

How To Apply and What To Expect

Government programs will require plenty of documentation, including proof of income, identification and recent utility bills. Each program may have different requirements for how, and where, you can apply — some may require you to come in person, while others may have online applications. Funding is also typically limited and may not be guaranteed.

You may qualify for more than one program, so check your eligibility.

