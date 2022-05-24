How Germany Has Changed the Future of Crypto

Countries around the world are being forced to recognize that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. This newfound recognition subsequently elicits taxation and legislation from governments on how to manage profits.

In general, taxes are typically seen as barriers to developing an economy. As a result, corporations are incentivized to conduct more business when taxes are low because it simply costs less to do business.

Similar thinking can be applied to crypto. A country that has low taxes incentivizes economic development around crypto and blockchain technologies. As a result, both citizens and businesses can reap the rewards.

This is the goal of countries like El Salvador, which still have undeveloped economies and yet have no capital gains taxes on any Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). They are trying to stimulate the economy and attract a new age of entrepreneurs.

Western economies typically view cryptocurrencies as more similar to physical property and, therefore, taxable assets. Yet just recently, one of the leading economies in the world announced that it would be following a more similar strategy to that of El Salvador.

A new home for crypto

Last week, Germany's Ministry of Finance announced that they would be changing their stricter tax laws to one of the most friendly in the world for crypto investors. Holders will not be taxed on their profits as long as they don't sell within less than a year.

The 24-page report was one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date pieces of legislation that reflects the current crypto economy. There is guidance on staking, lending, airdropping, and much more. The Ministry of Finance even went as far as classifying tokens into different categories like utility, security, equity, debt, and payment.

Considering that about 9% of all Bitcoin nodes and 14% of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) validators are in Germany, it makes plenty of sense that the country would be leading the way. Moreover, the new laws certainly position it as one of the world's top crypto safe-havens.

One EU financial policy analyst, Patrick Hensen, believes that "this makes Germany a very attractive country crypto-tax-wise." And that is exactly what legislators hoped for.

Largest crypto exchange enters Germany

Binance just announced on May 17 that it is currently in talks to seek regulatory approval. The friendlier tax laws seem to have already started attracting new business.

Even if you don't have plans to move to Germany anytime soon, crypto investors everywhere should be thrilled by this advancement in tax laws. Germany is Europe's largest economy. For an economic superpower of this size to formally define and recognize different sectors of the crypto economy is exactly the kind of progress that furthers widespread crypto adoption. And for early investors, that means increased demand and higher prices -- a win-win scenario.

Despite not quite being on the level of treating cryptocurrency as official tender like El Salvador or the Central African Republic, these new laws are a first for any Western economy. If Germany is able to capitalize on this and prove that it can support a burgeoning modern economy, expect other countries to follow.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.