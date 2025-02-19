How General Mills' Accelerate Strategy is Shaping Long-Term Growth

General Mills, Inc. GIS has been making strong strides in its Accelerate strategy, introduced five years ago, which has enabled the company to focus on long-term, sustainable growth. The strategy has been centered around strengthening its brand portfolio, increasing innovation, building digital infrastructure and enhancing its commitment to people and the planet. These efforts have paid off in the form of financial results that meet or exceed long-term goals, reinforcing the company’s confidence in its future growth potential.



The core idea behind General Mills’ Accelerate strategy is to deliver sustainable growth by optimizing key aspects of its operations and responding to evolving consumer demands. At the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2025 Conference, the company highlighted its progress and outlined the steps it is taking to further strengthen its position in the market. Through investments in both brand development and digital transformation, General Mills is aiming to achieve top-tier returns for its shareholders while remaining adaptable to changing market dynamics.



GIS' Strategic Focus on Brand Building and Innovation

A key pillar of the Accelerate strategy is the focus on building brands. General Mills has continuously invested in its portfolio, which includes nine brands that generate over $1 billion in retail sales each. This substantial media investment — up nearly 40 percent since fiscal 2019 — is a testament to the company's commitment to brand building. Moving into fiscal 2025, General Mills is set to increase these media investments further, reinforcing its brand presence.



Innovation plays a crucial role in General Mills’ drive for growth. The company has made consistent strides in innovating products to cater to shifting consumer preferences. Over the past years, innovation has become a larger portion of General Mills' strategy, with a promising pipeline for future product launches. These innovations have the potential to drive significant growth, with new launches expected to contribute to fiscal 2026's performance.

GIS Harnessing Digital Infrastructure for Growth

In an increasingly digital world, General Mills has focused on leveraging technology to enhance its operational efficiency. The company has invested heavily in building a robust digital infrastructure, doubling its investment in digital, data and technology since 2019. This has empowered the company to make data-driven decisions, improve supply chain operations and enhance marketing strategies. The digital transformation has created opportunities for scaling General Mills' business.



Beyond financial success, General Mills remains dedicated to its broader social and environmental impact. As part of its Accelerate strategy, the company is committed to advancing its Global Impact initiatives.

Sustained Returns for GIS' Shareholders

General Mills has delivered consistent financial returns to its shareholders. Since fiscal 2019, the company has returned over $11 billion through dividends and share repurchases, driven by steady sales growth, margin expansion and strong cash flow management. These efforts ensure that General Mills not only remains a leader in its industry but continues to generate significant value for its investors over the long term.



With its well-rounded approach to growth — emphasizing brand strength, innovation, digital transformation and social responsibility — General Mills is positioning itself for a future of sustainable success and robust shareholder returns.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 12.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.9%.

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 0.3% and 442.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 553.1%, on average.



Freshpet Inc. FRPT manufactures, distributes and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 27.2% and 227.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

