How Is Fortinet’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Software – Infrastructure Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $75.6 billion, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) offers cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. The Sunnyvale, California-based company provides an integrated platform, the Fortinet Security Fabric, that spans networking unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and AI-driven security operations.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Fortinet fits this criterion perfectly. The cybersecurity company develops and sells security solutions like firewalls and endpoint security. It also has the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products.
However, the company dipped 14.4% from its 52-week high of $114.82 recorded on Feb. 18. Shares of Fortinet have gained marginally in the last three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 19.2% decline.
In the longer term, shares of Fortinet have surged 37.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XSW’s 5.9% return over the same time frame. Additionally, FTNT is ticked up 4% on a YTD basis, compared to the XSW’s 14.2% dip.
The stock mostly traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages but recently is trading below its both moving averages.
74Fortinet stock rose 2.8% following its Q4 2024 release on Feb. 6 because it exceeded Wall Street expectations. The total revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, and earnings for $0.74 per share. In addition, the company was the only cybersecurity company to be ranked #7 on the Forbes Most Trusted Companies in America 2025 list. Looking ahead, FTNT expects revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for Q1 2025, and its EPS is expected to lie between $0.52 and $0.54.
Further, in comparison, rival Box, Inc. (BOX) fell behind FTNT. BOX shares climbed 6.2% over the past 52 weeks and lowered marginally on a YTD basis.
Despite FTNT’s outperformance relative to its peers, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 38 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $114.47.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
