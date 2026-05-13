This Is How Ford Plans to Drive Momentum From Q1 Into Summer

Key Points

Full-size trucks and SUVs helped power Ford's first-quarter earnings beat.

For a second consecutive year, Ford is unleashing an employee pricing promotional strategy.

Inventory is tighter than normal on F-Series trucks due to a supplier fire.

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Full-size trucks have long been known to haul big profits and keep the lights on for Detroit automakers Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors. Despite tighter-than-usual inventory, trucks again helped power Ford's first quarter beyond Wall Street estimates and enabled the company to raise its full-year guidance.

But wait, there's more: In an effort to keep momentum heading into the summer season, Ford is launching a promotional strategy.

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Employee-discount pricing is popular

Employee-discount pricing is generally considered a strong promotion for the automaker, and Ford is again giving all customers access to most of its vehicle lineup through the July 4 holiday weekend. Ford used the strategy a year ago to help drive traffic as consumers and the market digested new tariffs.

While Ford stands by the notion that this promotional campaign, called "American Value for American Values," was to honor the country for its 250th anniversary, it has implications for investors. Not only is Ford trying to keep its earnings and revenue momentum going, but it's also trying not to lose sales momentum from 2025, when sales rose 6%, and drive the automaker's market share 0.6 percentage points higher to reach a 13.2% annual share.

Despite Ford beating analyst estimates on revenue and earnings, first-quarter sales declined 8.8% year over year. Part of the decline is explained by a difficult year-ago comparison, when consumers raced to beat the tariff implementation deadline and drove an unusually strong March 2025.

One looming concern for Ford

Investors are right to be a little anxious after inventory for its huge moneymaker, the F-150, is tighter than usual, and Ford has admitted that it may not stabilize until the back half of 2026. The culprit, of course, was a supplier factory fire roughly eight months ago, crippling its ability to supply aluminum for the bodies of F-150 pickups and SUVs. Making matters worse was a second fire at the same plant in November that hindered recovery plans.

That said, the automotive market is still healthy, and Ford is making sure its inventory is positioned to meet consumer demand during the promotion.

Another point for investors: Knowing that sometimes ballooning incentives can hinder margins and profitability, Ford believes it has struck a balance. "Our trucks and large utilities are commanding higher transaction prices, our incentive spend is lower than our key competitors', and our richer mix of off-road trims now represents nearly a quarter of U.S. sales," Ford CFO Sherry House wrote, according to Automotive News. "Translation: We're growing because customers are choosing Ford -- not because we're paying them to."

This is an important season for a big moneymaker at Ford, and by all accounts, everything is positioned to continue Ford's momentum and boost sales in the near term -- so long as it can scrounge up enough inventory.

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Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.