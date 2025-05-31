How to Find Healthy Stocks in a Fast Food Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading TipsYour Portfolio Deserves Better Than Takeout Thinking

Let me outline a familiar scenario for you.

It’s been a long day at work. Your meeting ran long and your boss was a jerk. Traffic was brutal and now you’re finally home.

Tired and hungry, you open the refrigerator, trying to drum up something for dinner.

You stand there with the door open and stare blankly.

Maybe you can cobble something together … maybe there’s some leftover chicken … a few vegetables (if they haven’t gone bad). Make some rice?

But sometimes, it feels like too much. So, you do what millions of Americans do every night: you pick up your phone and order fast food.

You know this isn’t the healthy choice, but you’re hungry and this is the most convenient option. With DoorDash, Uber Eats and other services, it’s the easiest, fastest route to dinner.

We know so much now about nutrition and how important it is for a long and healthy life… and yet, we often won’t make nutritious choices.

More than 40% of American adults are now classified as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cause of that isn’t ignorance of what’s healthy.

In fact, some of the rules are easy: eat more real food, avoid processed food, don’t drink soda. But because it takes a daily discipline, we have a hard time doing what we know is right.

Investing can be like that too.

Today I’m going to try to make it a little easier.

Investing Isn’t Difficult

The basic principles of good investing are widely accepted and not a secret: buy low and sell high.

Sounds easy.

The hard part is the execution.

The truth is that the average American puts nearly zero effort into their personal finances.

In 2024, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released survey data on how Americans spend their time. After “sleeping,” and “working,” “watching TV” came in as the most time-intensive activity for survey respondents.

That clocked in at 2.67 hours per day.

And how much time, on average, was allocated to personal financial management?

0.08 hours per days…or less than five minutes.

In other words, the average person spends more time enjoying their coffee each morning than they do preparing for their financial future.

I’m as guilty as anyone.

We’ve all failed the same way. We want to get rich on stocks to we try to capitalize on an investing fad. We hear about a hot stock and go chase the crowd.

What does the company do? What are its earnings and sales?

Doesn’t matter. Can we get in now and catch the uptrend?

That’s investing junk food. It may appeal right now, but it’s probably not good for you.

It’s easy to understand why people do this. The world moves a lot faster now, and volatility feels much greater than in past years.

Profits From a Diet of Healthy Stocks

In Accelerated Profits, investing legend Louis Navellier only trades the elite 1% of all stocks on the market today.

This isn’t “fast food.” He uses strict fundamental principles and highly selective quantitative analysis.

But here is the “easy” part: he zeroes in on the top stocks just about to hit their stride. These are great stocks, and Louis’ system says they’re on the launch pad and about to take off.

Some stocks are domestic; others will come from overseas. But they will all have one thing in common: the ability to hand investors double- or triple-digit profits in a matter of weeks and months.

And the service only focuses on stocks. There’s also no minimum investment required, so you only invest whatever you feel comfortable with.

It’s as easy as that.

A great example of how this strategy pays off comes from a pick Louis made earlier this year.

A Superior Stock on the Upswing Today

Back in March, Louis recommended Robinhood (HOOD) to his Accelerated Profits subscribers. You probably know the name… it became a media darling during the Covid pandemic when everyone was in lockdown and chasing stock profits.

Here is what Louis wrote about Robinhood and the opportunity today.

Today’s Robinhood is a registered broker-dealer enabling users to trade stocks, ETFs, ADRs, options, gold and even cryptocurrencies.

The latter is particularly interesting – and a big opportunity for the company.

You may know that the Trump administration is determined to make the U.S. the cryptocurrency trading leader. The SEC was openly hostile to cryptocurrencies under the Biden administration. But under Trump, the SEC is no longer regulating crypto tokens, and it is suddenly more proactive in establishing a positive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood’s platform allows its users to trade crypto – all of the popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin –at the lowest cost on average in the U.S.

Given the popularity and easily accessible platform to all investors and traders, Robinhood boasts stunning forecasted earnings and revenue growth. In the fourth quarter, revenue soared 115% year-over-year to $1.01 billion and earnings surged 3,266.7% year-over-year to $1.01 per share. Analysts expected earnings of $0.52 per share, so Robinhood posted a 94.2% earnings surprise.

In the wake of its big earnings beat, analysts have doubled first-quarter earnings estimates in the past three months. First-quarter earnings are now forecast to increase 83.3% year-over-year to $0.44 per share, while revenue is expected to jump 48.4% year-over-year to $916.77 million. As you know, positive analyst revisions typically precede future earnings surprises.

Here is HOOD’s performance since that recommendation.

Trading around $64 as I write, the stock is still below Louis’ “buy below” price.

And Louis believes there are plenty of healthy stocks about to experience a similar growth trajectory.

He’s tracking a $10 trillion tidal wave that’s about to hit three specific sectors of the market.

He believes that if you position yourself correctly today, you’ll have the chance to see massive payouts in the months ahead.

He described what he’s seeing in a special, free presentation last week – the Liberation Day 2.0 Summit. Click here to watch the replay right away.

Louis revealed the name and ticker of his top way to play this trend for FREE during the presentation. You won’t want to miss it.

Maybe we can’t always eat healthy when we should. Sometimes, it’s just too difficult.

But we can invest in healthy stocks – those with superior fundamentals and institutional buying pressure – that can keep our financial lives healthy.

We can commit a little of that TV time to a proven system like Louis uses in Accelerated Profits to make our financial lives healthier.

Even if our diet isn’t.

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace

