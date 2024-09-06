How to Find a Financial Advisor if You're a Veteran

Finding a financial advisor as a veteran can be an important step in managing your financial future. Veterans often have unique financial needs, such as understanding military benefits, navigating VA loans or planning for retirement with a military pension. When searching for an advisor, it’s important to look for someone with experience working with veterans and a clear understanding of military benefits. A financial advisor familiar with these specific concerns can offer tailored advice that aligns with your goals.

Unique Needs of a Veteran When Looking for Financial Advisors

A primary financial concern of many veterans is navigating military benefits, which can be complex and require specialized knowledge. For instance, veterans may need guidance on how to maximize their VA benefits, manage a military pension or understand the intricacies of the GI Bill. An advisor familiar with these areas can help veterans make the most of the benefits they've earned.

Another challenge veterans face is transitioning from military to civilian life, which often involves significant changes in income, employment and lifestyle. Financial advisors working with veterans need to be adept at helping clients manage these transitions, such as creating a new budget, finding employment or starting a business. They must also understand the emotional and psychological aspects of this transition, offering support that goes beyond mere financial advice. An advisor who can empathize with and guide veterans through these changes can make a substantial difference in their financial stability and overall well-being.

Lastly, veterans may have unique long-term care planning needs, especially concerning healthcare and retirement. The complexities of managing healthcare costs, including navigating the VA healthcare system and understanding the implications of military pensions on retirement planning, are areas where specialized advice is crucial.

Common Ways to Find a Financial Advisor as a Veteran

Accessing resources tailored specifically to veterans can help streamline the process of finding a veteran-centric advisor, and ensure you find an advisor who understands your specific needs. Specifically, these include:

Military OneSource : This Department of Defense-funded program offers free financial counseling services to veterans. Military OneSource can connect you with experienced financial advisors who are knowledgeable about military benefits and can provide guidance tailored to your situation.

: This Department of Defense-funded program offers free financial counseling services to veterans. Military OneSource can connect you with experienced financial advisors who are knowledgeable about military benefits and can provide guidance tailored to your situation. Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) : The VBBP partners with banks and credit unions to offer veterans access to financial services, including personalized financial advice. Through the VBBP, veterans can connect with financial institutions that are familiar with the unique needs of military personnel and veterans.

: The VBBP partners with banks and credit unions to offer veterans access to financial services, including personalized financial advice. Through the VBBP, veterans can connect with financial institutions that are familiar with the unique needs of military personnel and veterans. Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) : Many VSOs, such as the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offer financial planning resources and can help connect veterans with trusted financial advisors. These organizations understand the specific challenges veterans face and can provide referrals to advisors who specialize in serving the veteran community.

: Many VSOs, such as the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offer financial planning resources and can help connect veterans with trusted financial advisors. These organizations understand the specific challenges veterans face and can provide referrals to advisors who specialize in serving the veteran community. Referrals from fellow veterans: Word-of-mouth referrals from fellow veterans can also be a valuable resource. Other veterans can provide insight into financial advisors who have successfully helped them navigate the complexities of military benefits and other financial challenges unique to veterans.

What to Ask Potential Financial Advisors

When searching for a financial advisor, veterans should be prepared to ask specific questions that address their unique financial circumstances. These questions may include:

What is your experience with veterans and military benefits? One of the first things to inquire about is the advisor’s experience working with veterans and military benefits. It’s important to know whether the advisor has a solid understanding of VA benefits, military pensions and other financial aspects related to military service. Asking how they have helped other veterans can give you insight into their expertise and ability to address your particular needs.

Are you a fiduciary? Another key question to explore is whether the advisor is a fiduciary. A fiduciary financial advisor is legally required to act in your best interest, which is crucial when managing the complexities of military benefits and planning for retirement.

How do you earn money? Understanding how the advisor is compensated – whether through client-paid fees, third-party commissions or a combination – can help you assess potential conflicts of interest and ensure that the advice you receive is aligned with your financial goals.

What is your approach to long-term financial planning? Veterans should also ask about the advisor’s approach to long-term financial planning, particularly concerning healthcare and retirement. Given the unique aspects of military pensions and VA healthcare, the advisor should have a strategy tailored to veterans. Asking for a sample financial plan or examples of how they have helped other clients plan for retirement can give you a sense of how they might help you achieve your financial objectives.

How do you communicate with clients? Lastly, it's beneficial to discuss the advisor's availability and communication style. Veterans should feel comfortable reaching out to their advisor with questions and should expect timely and clear communication. Asking how often you will meet, the typical response time for inquiries and the advisor's preferred methods of communication can help ensure a productive and supportive relationship.

Can You Get Free Financial Advice as a Veteran?

Yes, veterans can access free financial advice through several resources specifically designed to support their unique financial needs. By taking advantage of these free resources, veterans can gain access to expert advice without the burden of additional costs.

One prominent option for free financial advice is Military OneSource, a program that offers no-cost financial counseling to veterans and their families. This service connects veterans with certified financial professionals who can provide guidance on budgeting, managing debt and maximizing military benefits.

Another valuable resource is the Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP), which partners with banks and credit unions to offer veterans access to financial services, including complimentary financial advice. Through this program, veterans can receive guidance on a range of financial topics, from understanding VA benefits to planning for retirement, all from institutions that are knowledgeable about the financial challenges that veterans face.

VSOs, such as the American Legion and VFW, also provide free financial resources and advice to veterans. These organizations often have financial advisors available to help veterans navigate the complexities of their benefits and offer workshops or one-on-one sessions to assist with financial planning.

Bottom Line

​​Finding the right financial advisor as a veteran requires careful consideration of your unique financial needs and goals. Veterans face distinct challenges, from navigating military benefits to transitioning to civilian life and planning for retirement. By seeking out an advisor with experience in these areas and asking the right questions, you can ensure that your financial plan is tailored to your specific circumstances.

Tips for Finding a Financial Advisor

