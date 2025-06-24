How to Find the Best Stocks to Buy in July 2025

Wall Street is cheering on cooling Middle East tensions, betting that the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Iran that President Trump announced on Monday will lead to peace.

The Nasdaq soared 1.5% on Tuesday morning after a strong start on Monday, while oil prices continued to dive. Investors are confident that a major conflict will be avoided, allowing Wall Street to focus on cooling inflation, trade deals, and the potential for strong second-quarter earnings.

The market is now on the verge of jumping back up to its all-time highs heading into July and the start of Q2 earnings season. There could, of course, be some selling and volatility in the near term, but the bulls appear to have regained full control to kick off the summer.

Investors looking to bolster their portfolios and buy stocks heading into July should consider using a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Parameters

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Soaring Tech Stock JBL and Hold for AI and Onshoring Growth

Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) is a technology-focused manufacturing solutions powerhouse that soared to new highs after its strong beat-and-raise Q3 FY25 earnings release on June 17. Jabil serves original equipment manufacturers, product companies, and beyond across multiple industries and end markets, including computing and storage, automotive, telecommunications, energy and industrial, and more.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Jabil helps its customers make everything from smartphones and data center infrastructure to healthcare tech. The tech company is committed to boosting its U.S. manufacturing footprint as part of the larger onshoring push.

The Florida-based firm announced recently its plans to invest approximately $500 million over the next several years to boost its manufacturing capabilities in the Southeast “to support cloud and AI data center infrastructure customers.”

JBL topped our Q3 FY25 EPS estimate by 10% and boosted its guidance, sending its FY25 consensus 5% higher, with its 2026 estimate up 9%. This backdrop helps Jabil land its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. The engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions company said its Intelligent Infrastructure segment “remains a critical growth engine, benefiting from accelerating AI-driven demand.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The tech firm is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 10% and 19%, respectively, in FY25 and FY26. Jabil has topped our quarterly estimates for five years running.

Jabil is projected to grow its revenue by around 1% in FY25 and then bounce back with 6% expansion in FY26. JBL is trending in the right direction after facing a difficult to compete against stretch of top-line expansion.

Jabil stock climbed 860% over the last decade to more than double the Tech sector, including an 85% charge in the past 12 months vs. Tech’s 8%. Despite its long-term and recent outperformance, JBL trades at a 15% discount to Tech at 22.4X forward 12-month earnings. On top of all of that, the tech manufacturer pays a dividend, and seven of the eight brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys.”

