How Is Figma's 2025 AI Strategy Shaping Its Growth Outlook?

Figma FIG is investing heavily in making its product suite valuable by integrating AI features. Figma took a leap in AI image generation and editing by integrating Gemini 3 Pro with Nano Banana Pro into its design workflows. Figma also collaborated with OpenAI so editors can prompt ChatGPT to create visual assets and further riff on these in Figma Buzz.

Figma and ChatGPT’s collaboration is enabling users to generate FigJam diagrams directly from ChatGPT conversations. Other AI features of Figma products allow editors using Figma products to make targeted adjustments while retaining the visual characteristics of the image, like lassoing image objects and isolating, erasing or expanding them for desired output.

Figma also acquired Weavy to enable its users to benefit from the leading AI models and editing tools on a single online canvas while giving users the flexibility to choose models like Seedance, Sora, Veo, Nano-Banana and Seedream per their needs. These features have made the Figma platform powerful and unbeatable in the competitive image editing market.

New AI-integrated products like Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz have enabled Figma to grow its customer base robustly. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had 12,910 paid customers with more than $10,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR) and 1,262 paid customers with more than $100,000 in ARR.

Figma commanded a net dollar retention rate of 131% for customers spending $10,000 or more annually in the third quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, FIG’s customer base grew significantly, with the company adding more than 90,000 paid teams in just two quarters, bringing the total to 540,000 paid customers. Approximately 30% of customers spending $100,000 or more in ARR were using Figma Make weekly by the end of September.

How Competitors Fare Against Figma

Figma differentiates itself as a real-time UI/UX collaboration tool, while it has some overlap with Adobe ADBE in the visual editing market and Atlassian TEAM in the planning, ideation and whiteboarding space.

Adobe is expanding its client base through innovative AI-infused feature adoption like Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly, and Adobe Express. These new features are attracting and retaining users, including next-generation creators and enterprises. Adobe expects its AI-infused features to generate double-digit ARR growth in fiscal 2026.

Atlassian’s focus on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software is likely to drive the top line. Atlassian’s AI-powered capabilities are seeing rapid adoption, with more than 3.5 million monthly active users, marking a 50% sequential increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Figma’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Figma shares have lost 35.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry's decline of 13.4%.

Figma 3-Month Price Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Figma stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.45X compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 4.81X. FIG has a Value Score of F.

The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, which has increased 37% over the past 60 days. This indicates a 110.96% increase from the reported figure of 2024.



Figma currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

