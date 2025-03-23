News & Insights

How Far $500K in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

March 23, 2025 — 07:00 pm EDT

A central concern of anyone approaching retirement age is whether or not they have enough money, between savings and Social Security benefits, to last them for their retirement. With the economic uncertainties of the post-pandemic world, knowing just how much you will need — and how long it will last — can be arduous to calculate, especially as cost of living varies from state to state.

GOBankingRates has collated a massive amount of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Social Security Administration and also collected information related to state-by-state cost of living, all to determine just how long $500,000 in savings (plus Social Security benefits) would last in each of the 50 states.

Map of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina

Key Findings

  • The top 15 states are in the South or Midwest.
  • Hawaii: The Aloha State, one of the most expensive in the union, comes in last on the list.
  • West Virginia: The Mountain State is where $500,000 would last the longest, at nearly 18 years.
  • The bottom 10 states tend to be on the West or East coasts.

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

1. West Virginia

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,846
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 18

Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

2. Kansas

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,988
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.3
Mississippi Welcome Sign

3. Mississippi

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,468
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

4. Oklahoma

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,709
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.8
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

5. Alabama

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,249
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

6. Missouri (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5

Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

6. Arkansas (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

8. Tennessee

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,970
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.1
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

9. Iowa

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,211
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

10. Indiana

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,752
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.8
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

11. Georgia

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

12. North Dakota

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,232
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5
Sleeping Bear Dunes

13. Michigan (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,352
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

13. South Dakota (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,352
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

15. Texas

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,533
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.4
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

16. Nebraska

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,653
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3

Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

17. Kentucky (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

17. New Mexico (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

19. Louisiana

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,073
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.1
Montana welcome

20. Montana

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,374
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

21. Ohio (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,915
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

21. Pennsylvania (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,915
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7
Map of South Carolina State.

23. South Carolina

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

24. Minnesota

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,155
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

25. Wyoming

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,215
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

26. Illinois

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,275
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6

North Carolina plate

27. North Carolina

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1
Cumberland, Maryland

28. Maryland

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

29. Wisconsin

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,558
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.7
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

30. Nevada

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,039
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

31. Delaware

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

32. Virginia

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

33. Idaho

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,181
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.1
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

34. Florida

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

35. Colorado

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,601
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

36. Utah

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,687
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.7

Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

37. Oregon

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,988
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.7
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

38. New Hampshire

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,889
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

39. Connecticut

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,009
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

40. Rhode Island

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,430
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.3
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

41. Arizona

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,670
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.2

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

42. Maine

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,091
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

43. Washington

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,151
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

44. Vermont

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,451
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

45. New Jersey

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,872
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 10.9
Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

46. Alaska (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

46. New York (tie)

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

48. California

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $63,838
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.8
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

49. Massachusetts

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $65,160
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.7
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

50. Hawaii

  • Annual expenditure after Social Security: $87,813
  • Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 5.7

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states were then ranked, with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 and Social Security will last the longest. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

