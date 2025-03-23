How Far $500K in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

A central concern of anyone approaching retirement age is whether or not they have enough money, between savings and Social Security benefits, to last them for their retirement. With the economic uncertainties of the post-pandemic world, knowing just how much you will need — and how long it will last — can be arduous to calculate, especially as cost of living varies from state to state.

GOBankingRates has collated a massive amount of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Social Security Administration and also collected information related to state-by-state cost of living, all to determine just how long $500,000 in savings (plus Social Security benefits) would last in each of the 50 states.

Key Findings

The top 15 states are in the South or Midwest.

are in the South or Midwest. Hawaii: The Aloha State, one of the most expensive in the union, comes in last on the list.

The Aloha State, one of the most expensive in the union, comes in last on the list. West Virginia: The Mountain State is where $500,000 would last the longest, at nearly 18 years.

The Mountain State is where $500,000 would last the longest, at nearly 18 years. The bottom 10 states tend to be on the West or East coasts.

1. West Virginia

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $27,846

$27,846 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 18

2. Kansas

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $28,988

$28,988 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17.3

3. Mississippi

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,468

$29,468 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 17

4. Oklahoma

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $29,709

$29,709 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.8

5. Alabama

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,249

$30,249 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5

6. Missouri (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370

$30,370 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5

6. Arkansas (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,370

$30,370 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.5

8. Tennessee

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $30,970

$30,970 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16.1

9. Iowa

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,211

$31,211 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 16

10. Indiana

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,752

$31,752 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.8

11. Georgia

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $31,872

$31,872 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.7

12. North Dakota

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,232

$32,232 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5

13. Michigan (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,352

$32,352 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5

13. South Dakota (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,352

$32,352 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.5

15. Texas

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,533

$32,533 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.4

16. Nebraska

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,653

$32,653 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3

17. Kentucky (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713

$32,713 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3

17. New Mexico (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $32,713

$32,713 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.3

19. Louisiana

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,073

$33,073 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15.1

20. Montana

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,374

$33,374 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 15

21. Ohio (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,915

$33,915 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

21. Pennsylvania (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $33,915

$33,915 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

23. South Carolina

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,095

$34,095 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.7

24. Minnesota

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,155

$34,155 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6

25. Wyoming

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,215

$34,215 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6

26. Illinois

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $34,275

$34,275 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.6

27. North Carolina

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $35,537

$35,537 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 14.1

28. Maryland

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,318

$36,318 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.8

29. Wisconsin

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $36,558

$36,558 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.7

30. Nevada

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,039

$37,039 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5

31. Delaware

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,099

$37,099 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.5

32. Virginia

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $37,280

$37,280 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.4

33. Idaho

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,181

$38,181 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13.1

34. Florida

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,421

$38,421 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13

35. Colorado

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $38,601

$38,601 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 13

36. Utah

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,687

$42,687 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.7

37. Oregon

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $42,988

$42,988 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.7

38. New Hampshire

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $43,889

$43,889 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4

39. Connecticut

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,009

$44,009 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.4

40. Rhode Island

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,430

$44,430 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.3

41. Arizona

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $44,670

$44,670 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.2

42. Maine

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,091

$45,091 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1

43. Washington

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,151

$45,151 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11.1

44. Vermont

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,451

$45,451 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 11

45. New Jersey

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $45,872

$45,872 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 10.9

46. Alaska (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039

$51,039 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8

46. New York (tie)

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $51,039

$51,039 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 9.8

48. California

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $63,838

$63,838 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.8

49. Massachusetts

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $65,160

$65,160 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 7.7

50. Hawaii

Annual expenditure after Social Security: $87,813

$87,813 Number of years $500,000 will last with Social Security: 5.7

Methodology: In order to find how long $500,000 will last across the country with Social Security, GOBankingRates first found (1) the national average annual expenditures for people 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey data and (2) annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2024 data. Then, GOBankingRates created (2) state-level annual expenditure estimates by multiplying the national figure by each state’s overall cost-of-living index for 2024 Q3 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Finally, GOBankingRates found (3) how many years $500,000 will last in each state by dividing $500,000 by each state’s average annual expenditures estimate minus yearly Social Security income. All 50 states were then ranked, with No. 1 being the state where $500,000 and Social Security will last the longest. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 4, 2025.

