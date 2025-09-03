How to Factor Home Equity Into Your Financial Plan

In this podcast, Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp and contributor Matt Frankel discuss why, when, and how to turn your home into cash as well as:

Which types of stocks have performed best since the current rally began on April 8.

Why car insurance is so expensive, and what to do about it.

How to benefit from the $84 trillion "great wealth transfer" that will take place when baby boomers die and leave inheritances to their heirs.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on August 23, 2025

Robert Brokamp: Which stocks have led the rally since April, and how should you factor home equity into your financial plan? You're listening to the Saturday Personal Finance Edition of Motley Fool Money. I'm Robert Brokamp. This week, I speak with Fool contributor Matt Frankel about the whys and hows of turning your home into cash.

But first, let's talk about last week and money. We start with a post on X from Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Schwab. Since President Trump announced a pause on tariffs on April 8th, the S&P 500 has returned 29% as of August 18th, according to Sonders post. But she highlighted which indexes have done the best and worst since then. The winners aren't necessarily the types of stocks that would give you much faith in the rally. The top three performers have been the Goldman Sachs Non-Profitable Tech Index, the Goldman Sachs Most Shorted Index, and the UBS Mime Basket Index, all of which have returned more than 60% since April 8th.

At the bottom of the list, are indexes of Blue-chip dividend paying stocks, such as consumer staples, whichever turns in the low to bid single digits. Clearly, over the last four or so months, investors have been piling back into speculative growth stocks. But not exclusively. The current earnings season has actually been really solid and many stocks have risen for good reason. Of the 11 major sectors as determined by S&P, the best performers since April 8th have been Communication Services and Tech, which are dominated by the biggest companies in the US. In fact, for the first time ever, the 10 largest companies now make up 40% of the S&P 500. For our next item, let's switch gears, which is a pun, because we're going to talk about car insurance. We've seen a lot of inflation over the past few years, but some of the biggest increases have been in vehicles and what it costs to insure them. According to bank rate, the average annual cost of car insurance is almost $2,700, which is up 60% over the past five years. The reason starts with the fact that cars have become more expensive, partially due to inflation, but also because cars have much more technology built into them than they did even just a few years ago. The average price of a new car in July was almost $49,000, according to Kelly Blue Book. But it's not just car prices that are driving up the cost of insurance.

There's actually a shortage of mechanics in this country. That's something to consider if you're looking for a job that's safe from AI, at least from now. There are also many more weather related events than in the past. The cost of insurance also incorporates expenses related to healthcare and lawyers, and those have risen. Unfortunately, this may not get any better since tariffs may increase the cost of vehicles and their parts. What should you do? Well, it might pay to do some comparison shopping if you haven't done so in a while and look for insurers that offer discounts you may be eligible for based on your age, driving history, the features of your car, maybe even your profession.

You might consider raising your deductible, but it also may be time to reduce the amount of insurance you have, according to a recent article by Rachel Green of Kiplinger's. Once your vehicle reaches certain milestones, such as it being several years old or exceeding 100,000 miles, you might consider reducing the amount of your comprehensive and collision coverage. It'll depend on your state's minimum insurance requirements and the value of your car, which you can look up online at such sites as kbb.com. But Green estimates that you could save up to $1,800 a year by reducing your coverage, which you should then put in a high yield savings account so that the money is available if you have to pay for repairs yourself or when you're ready to buy a new car. Now we come to the number of the week, which is 44. That's the percentage of adults who order kids' meals at restaurants for themselves, according to a survey by Lightspeed Commerce and highlighted in a recent article from Market Watch by Charles Passy. The main reason smaller portions. With many Americans on appetite suppressing GLP1 medications, many Janar is hungry, but higher prices are also a factor which brings us to a recent Wall Street Journal article about McDonald's, which by the way, sells 3.2 million happy meals each and every day. The average cost of a Big Mac value meal now is more than $10, but exceeds $18 in some locations, and customers aren't happy. The company plans to work with its franchisees to lower the costs of some of its value meals later this year. As far as I'm concerned, when anything gets cheaper, that's good news. Next up, what should homeowners do with their equity, if anything, when Motley Fool Money continues?

Your home plays a unique and multifaceted role in your personal finances. It's an ongoing and variable expense, including such items as utilities, taxes, and maintenance, the latter of which can result in unexpected bills in the thousands of dollars. If your home has a mortgage, then it's also a liability. And if you don't pay the bill, you could lose your home. But it's also a resource. In fact, for many Americans, their home is their biggest asset. Here to discuss how to factor your home into your financial plan is full contributor and certified financial planner Matt Frankel. Matt, welcome to the show.

Matt Frankel: Thanks, Bro. I'm always happy to talk real estate in any form.

Robert Brokamp: Well, then let's kick this off with some stats. According to Redfin, the median home sales price in July was $443,462, near an all time high, though actually slightly down from June. Now, if you own the home outright, that's how much equity you have, but almost two-thirds of homeowners still have a mortgage. According to totality, the average home equity is a bit more than $330,000 for those with a mortgage. According to the Case Shiller Nashville Home Price Index, prices have increased 52% over the past five years. Anyone who's owned a home for at least the last few to several years has likely done very well. On the other hand, what good is an asset? Even if it's increased in value, if it's illiquid and if you sell it, you still have to live somewhere. Matt, how do you think people should factor their home equity into their financial plans?

Matt Frankel: Well, there's a lot of home equity out there right now. You mentioned the median home sales prices up 52% in five years. It's up 16% since 2022 when pretty much everyone stopped refinancing when interest rates started to rise. This isn't just the early pandemic zero interest rate bubble. Now, homeowners in the United States are sitting on $35 trillion of equity altogether. That's an all time high, and very few people are tapping into it right now. But your home equity is a nice asset to have. It is an illiquid asset somewhat, like you mentioned. Although technology is making it a little bit more liquid than it used to be. I don't know if you've refinanced in the past five years. It's a lot easier than it was, say, 25 years ago. It's more of a liquid asset, I would argue. But right now the time isn't great to really tap into it, but it definitely can have a lot to do with your long term financial plan.

Robert Brokamp: Let's talk a little bit about what someone might do. They decide, I do want to access some of that home equity. You talked about refinancing. Tell us a little bit about some of the options people have if they want to convert their house into cash.

Matt Frankel: If you want to convert your house into cash without selling it, there are three basic options, really. There are home equity loans, which are also generally known as a second mortgage, where you are getting another term loan. It has a fixed interest rate, usually. It is monthly payments. A term, say, 15 years is a very common term for a home equity loan. It works just like a mortgage, but it is second in priority to your main mortgage if you have one. Then there are home equity lines of credit or HELOC. You often see that abbreviated. These were like a credit card, but when you swipe it, instead of you owing your bank money, you owe money against the value of your home. You can open a HELOC it'll have a set limit, say, $100,000. You only borrow when you need it. You only pay interest on the money you borrow. They can't have variable rates, which is a drawback of those. But it's a more flexible way to, if you want to have the option to pay for renovations as you go along or have the option to if you have a child in college, you can only draw on it as tuitions do, things like that. It's more flexible. Then, third, there's the reverse mortgage, which is, it's what it sounds like. It's the opposite of a regular mortgage, but instead of you making payments to the bank in exchange for building your equity overtime, the bank makes payments to you. You're essentially selling them your equity overtime. That could be payments. It could be a lump sum. That's generally you have to be over 62 to use one of those. It's a common tool among retirees to produce extra cash flow in retirement.

Robert Brokamp: Let's talk about the pros and cons of some of those options. You the home equity loan. That's great. If you need a lump sum. Maybe you're doing a home renovation or something like that, and you could afford the payments. The HELOC used to be marketed as an emergency fund. Maybe it's something to use. If your portfolio is down, let's say, and you're retired, you don't want to sell your stocks while you're down, you rely on the HELOC. But that changed somewhat. Especially during the Great Recession or the GFC, depending on what you want to call it, because a lot of banks called in those loans. Right when people were relying on their HELOC as emergency funds, the bank said, sorry, you have to pay that back. You have to be open to that possibility. Then the third thing is the reverse mortgage. To me, in theory, the reverse mortgage seems so attractive, and then you dig into the details about the upfront costs at the higher interest rates, definitely something to be fully aware of before you do it. On the pro side, if the loan grows to the point where it's actually bigger than the value of the house, you don't have to make up the difference. It's one of those things that almost like also a bigger emergency fund. Most people, I think, who take advantage of it, they had to. But I totally understand it because for some people, that's the only way they can retire.

Matt Frankel: If you live until you're 100-years-old, a reverse mortgage could definitely work out in your favor in that sense, that you're going to keep getting your monthly payments, no matter how big your balance gets. First of all, you mentioned the fees with reverse mortgages, and that's generally the most expensive option of the three. The other two aren't free. They have closing costs just like a regular mortgage does. There are costs associated. I refinanced in 2020. I don't know of any homeowners who didn't refinance when mortgage rates were about 3% who owned a home around that time. But we did what's called a rate and term refinance. We didn't take any cash out. There are good and bad reasons to tap into your home equity. It's really important to point out. Home equity is not your piggy bank. It shouldn't be used for things like an elaborate vacation. It shouldn't be used for everyday expenses unless you're a retiree. It really shouldn't be used to speculate on investments. If you're thinking of pulling out all of your home equity and investing in cryptocurrencies, probably not the best idea. But there are some really good reasons. Bro mentioned doing a big project. That's one of the most common uses, and you can even deduct the interest if you do that because it counts as qualified personal residence debt if you use the home equity proceeds on your home. If you have high interest credit card debt, it could be a much better idea to if you have $30,000 of credit card debt at 25% interest, borrow against the value or your house and really knock that interest rate down. That could be one really good reasons. There are some investment opportunities where it can make sense to tap into your home equity. A lot of real estate investors, for example, that's where they get their first down payment from for an investment property. Very few people have 20% who already own a home have 20% for another home sitting in the bank. That's a very popular way to come up with a down payment for your first investment property. If you have major expenses that you need to pay your medical costs, if you have a child in college, some of the parent loans have higher interest rates than you'll get with a home equity loan. It can actually be an attractive way to borrow money for college. There are some really good reasons to do it.

Robert Brokamp: Let's talk about a couple other ways to turn your home into cash. One, of course, is just moving and downsizing. Maybe you have a big house because you raise your family and you don't need the big house anymore, or you just want to move to a lower cost area of the country. I live in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC, but I grew up outside of Tampa using cost of living calculators that you can find out on the Internet. I calculated my cost of living could go down 30% if I were to sell my home here in the DC area, move to Tampa because your home determines all kinds of aspects of your bill. Taxes, your utilities. It's not just realizing the cash from selling your home and buying another one. It could lower your monthly expenses. Then the other thing is something both of us have. We have a few things in common, Matt. We're both certified financial planners. We both began our careers as teachers. But we also, as teachers, rented rooms in other people's houses. According to an article from apartmentlt.com, Americans now have more spare rooms than ever. According to their analysis, in 1970, only about 30 something, maybe 35% of homes had a spare room. Now it's over 60%. Those are a couple other ways. What was your experience renting the, was it a basement or an attic in someone's house?

Matt Frankel: It was like a lockout unit. They called it a pool house, but it was really just like a room with a separate entrance on the back of somebody's house. That was in Key West Florida, so it was really nice place to have a pool house.

Robert Brokamp: Would you ever rent out a room in your house?

Matt Frankel: Maybe when the kids are out of the house, but you mentioned downsizing, and that's our general plan. Let's just say you have a house that's comfortable for your entire family. It's worth $700,000, and you owe $300,000 on it at the time you retire. Sell your house, you have $400,000 cash to buy a smaller place, and then you live mortgage free, and that's what we're leaning toward. We're a little ways away. But that's our plan with home equity.

Robert Brokamp: We love our house. We plan to live here for as long as we can. We love our area, we love our neighborhood. The way we factor it into our plan is it's a big fat emergency fund. It is our backup for if, hopefully, our portfolio will last as long as we do, but if not, we have our home equity. Plus, if we need extraordinary long term care, we can use our home equity. You have to be careful with that, because if, for example, you're using a reverse mortgage, you have to be in the house, so if both spouses are gone, then the mortgage has to be paid off. But for me, that's how we're factoring it into our plan.

Matt Frankel: We live in you mentioned low cost of living areas like Tampa. We're in Columbia, South Carolina, where it's even lower cost of living. We have a lot of square footage and the upkeep. I have three flights of stairs in my house or two flights of stairs. I'm on the third floor right now. I don't want to be dealing with that when I'm in my '60s. We wanted to downsize even now when we have kids, sometimes we want to downsize. But definitely over the long term.

Robert Brokamp: That switch gears ever so slightly from home equity and financial planning to what's actually going on in the housing market right now. What's your take?

Matt Frankel: Well, my general take is it's slowly but surely becoming more of a buyer's market. It has been really hard to find a home for sale because everyone has these 3 or 4% mortgage rates and no one wants to sell. Of course, some people have to sell. You get transferred from work or something like that. But people are holding out, and we're seeing that starting to fade. Over the past year, existing home inventories are up 12%, but sales are flat, so there's a lot more inventory on the market versus how many homes are turning. In your inventories building, you mentioned earlier that home prices have actually declined over the past few months. They're still slightly up over the past year, but over the past three or four months, we've actually seen them pull back a little bit. One of the reasons is mortgage rates, I wouldn't call them low, but they're definitely the lowest point so far this year. Mortgage rates have a lot more to do with home affordability than even prices themselves. Do you know that a roughly two percentage point reduction in a mortgage rate is equal to a 20% price reduction in your home in terms of your mortgage payment each month? It's a big and even the most bearish people think we're not going to get a 20% home price drop. Really, mortgage rates are the key to home affordability. If rates come down even more, which I think they will, you're going to see a lot more buyers and sellers both rushed to the market. Not necessarily going to be a buyers market, but definitely an active market compared to what we've seen.

Robert Brokamp: Well, Matt, this has been great. Thank you for sharing your insight and wisdom.

Matt Frankel: Any time.

Robert Brokamp: Time to get it done, Fools, and we kick it off with a bank rate article from my former Fool colleague Dr. James Royal, who wrote, "The biggest wave of wealth in history is set to pass from baby boomers over the next 20 years, and it's going to have a huge impact on those who stand to inherit it. It's called the great wealth transfer when an estimated $84 trillion is poised to move from older Americans to Gen X's and millennials." Of course, not everyone will inherit it equally. According to the article, the top 1% own as much as the bottom 90%, but everyone owns something, and it'll have to go to someone when we each join that great tax shelter in the sky. The key to making the most of this wealth transfer is having an updated estate plan and making sure your relatives have one, too. Unfortunately, most people haven't done this. According to the recent version of the annual Wills and Estate Planning Survey from caring.com, only 24% of Americans have a will, which is just one part of an estate plan. It should also include updated beneficiary designations on your retirement accounts and insurance policies, durable powers of attorney, healthcare directives, directions about who you'd want to raise your kids if something happens to you and perhaps a trust. Without these documents, your assets may not go to the people you'd like to inherit them, and it will cost much more in time and money for your estate to get settled. Here's what to do. See an experienced attorney who specializes in estate planning and get your documents in order.

Then say to your parents, siblings, any other relevant people, Hey, I just updated my estate plan, and here's where to find it if anything happens to me. What should we do if anything happens to you? Hopefully, this will start a productive conversation about their estate planning and allow you to nudge them to get their documents in order. Because if they don't, you may be the person who pays the price. That's the show. Thanks Dan Boyd, the engineer for this episode.

As always, people on the program may have interest in the investments they talk about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against. Don't buy or sell investments based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards and is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. You see our full advertising disclosure, please check out our show notes. I'm Robert Brokamp. Pool on, everybody.

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Robert Brokamp has positions in McDonald's. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.