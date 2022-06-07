How Entrepreneur Inger McDowell-Hartye Is Showcasing Local Makers

Since 2015, Inger McDowell-Hartye has channeled her passion for community and locally-made goods into creating With Love, From PDX, which curates gifts for busy entrepreneurs and corporations.

From a young age, Inger had a goal of starting her own company. Through her work as a community organizer and educator, she learned how to work effectively with different types of people. Her lifelong desires and the skills she developed along the way ultimately sparked the inspiration to create a business that could give back to her community, and With Love, From PDX was born. Today, her company is the No. 1 gift basket curator in Portland and supports more than 75 local small businesses.

We asked Inger about the most impactful lessons she’s learned since becoming an entrepreneur, how she’s persisted in times of struggle, and what’s next on her journey.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on With Love, From PDX?

A: I started my company, With Love From PDX, in 2015 to offer busy professionals, corporations, and everyday customers gifting options that support local small businesses. I wanted to start a company that gives back to the community. We do so by offering gifting services that support locally-made goods and products. We work with our customers directly so they can learn about the businesses we support and keep their money local.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: I grew up in Reno, Nevada and have lived in Portland, Oregon for the last 17 years. I grew up in a low-income household with a lot of instability. I think being the first in my family to go to college and to graduate high school has been important for me to lead and to help others. My work as a community organizer and educator has been instrumental to me being able to operate in the space of an entrepreneur and also work full-time. My background and past experiences have helped me succeed by providing me with the tools and ability to work effectively with people and to really value ensuring people of color can thrive in any spaces we are in.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: I knew that I wanted to be able to take care of my family and I recognized that working for someone else was never going to provide for us the way that I could. So I worked odd jobs in college and learned as much as I could. Then when the opportunity presented itself, I decided to launch my own business. I think I was passionate about what I had to offer but patient enough to wait until I had an idea that really seemed viable.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting With Love, From PDX?

A: Entrepreneurship is lonely. This is especially true when you're a Black female entrepreneur. If you’re in a community where there aren’t a lot of business owners you can connect to, it can be incredibly difficult at times.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: I think the most impactful lesson is that failure will happen and it's OK. I don’t think we talk about it enough as entrepreneurs. I found myself in a difficult situation with a co-founder and having to close a business we spent almost two years building. It was a really sad situation but it also was my launching point to try and build a company based on my values and what I felt like I could contribute to the community.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: Not understanding who my market was when I first started. I was trying to serve realtors and I came to understand that they, in fact, didn’t really need my service. So once I identified who I should be serving, which was corporations because they’re often busy and don’t have the time or staff to coordinate gifts, I was able to find real traction.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: Lots of people have a misconception based on what they see on social media that entrepreneurship is super fun and sexy. Most days it's fun and I feel super fortunate, but it can also be a grind other days. There are a lot of responsibilities behind the scenes people don’t necessarily see, like having to pay staff, covering overhead, coming up with money for marketing and ads, dealing with social media, and wearing all the hats of CEO, COO, and CFO if you’re a solo entrepreneur.

Q: Have you felt like giving up? What made you persist?

A: There are definitely days when I’m overwhelmed and not sure if I’m doing the right thing. But then I’ll get a nice email or someone will post an “unboxing” on Instagram and it’ll just bring me right back to center. Moments like this remind me of my purpose, which is to support my community and show up for people on the days that bring them joy and also after they’ve had death and illness in their families. I feel fortunate to be a part of people’s journey and that they’ve chosen to work with me and support my business and other businesses.

Q: What’s next for you and With Love, From PDX?

A: I’m working on launching hello curated for hybrid in-person and virtual events. I’m hoping to be able to help corporations across the country to be more intentional and bring some fun to virtual events through activities that help staff get to know each other better.

