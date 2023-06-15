How Endowment Model Portfolios Can Thrive in Volatile Markets

For Vettafi’s Modern Alpha Channel, Scott Welch and Andrew Okrongly discussed how the WisdomTree Endowment Model Portfolios are faring given the volatile nature of markets over the past year.

Endowment models have recently been introduced to individual investors, and they typically offer broad and global diversification, more use of active strategies as opposed to passive ones, non-traditional and low correlation assets, longer term view, and a disciplined and repeatable process through multiple market cycles. The ultimate result is a portfolio that is very diversified and should deliver positive returns in all sorts of market conditions..

Of course, stocks and bonds continue to make up the bulk of the holdings. And, endowment portfolios typically use leverage to free up funds for investing in real assets and alternative investments for diversification and non-correlation.

Examples of real assets include precious metals, energy commodities, and real estate. These tend to perform well in inflationary environments while adding to diversification. Alternative investments include long/short strategies, global macro, managed futures, options, short-selling, and event-driven trades. These also lead to more diversification than a standard portfolio.

Over the last couple of decades, endowment model portfolios have accomplished its goal of blunting volatility while delivering consistent, steady returns. The one drawback is that these portfolios perform poorly during equity bull markets but tend to catch up during the ensuing bear markets.

Finsum: Endowment model portfolios are a relatively new offering to individual investors. These portfolios mimic the style of endowments by investing in stocks, bonds, real assets, and alternative investments with the goal of smoother returns and more diversification.

