How To Earn $140 a Week Working Only Weekends

According to PYMNTS, 67% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. This unfortunate situation means that they have little money to save or invest, or even to build an emergency fund to avoid going into debt.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According to Codie Sanchez

Learn More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

But boosting your income by just a few thousands or even hundreds of dollars per month could tilt the scales in your favor. This can easily be done with just a few hours of extra work on the weekend. Here are some ways you can accomplish this — or perhaps even work exclusively on weekends.

Gigs That Can Earn You Weekend Cash

There are plenty of part-time jobs or gigs you can work on a weekend to earn extra money. The key is to find something that pays a wage that’s worth your time and that you might actually enjoy doing.

This can turn “working on the weekend” into something you actually look forward to — which in turn means you’re more likely to do a good job and potentially earn an even higher wage.

Depending on your personality and skill set, here are some options you might consider:

Rideshare driving

Pet sitting

Food delivery

Even staffing

Bartending

Retail sales

Supermarket cashier

Freelance work

Try This: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Freelance work could run the gamut from being a writer or editor to consulting on projects, developing media content for websites or even running your own YouTube channel.

Most of these gig-type jobs generally pay in the neighborhood of $15 to $20 per hour. If you could put in, say, four hours per day on Saturday and Sunday, that would translate to about $140 per weekend, at the midpoint, or about $7,280 per year.

While the sky is theoretically the limit when it comes to running your own business, it also comes at a cost. You’ll likely have to spend months or even years building your business before it brings in consistent revenue, and that can have both a financial and a personal cost.

However, if the entrepreneurial nature is in your blood and you’re willing and able to make these sacrifices, it can pay off in the biggest way of all over time.

Caveats

Obviously, if you give up some of your time on weekends to earn extra money, that leaves less time for you to enjoy your personal life.

In some cases, this may not be a big deal. If you’re just starting out, for example, you might not have a family or other weekend obligations that you’d be foregoing, making a weekend job more realistic.

But if you’ve got a family and children, working the weekend introduces additional difficulties. The key is to balance your need for additional income with your personal life.

Could You Work Exclusively on Weekends?

Nearly all Americans, even those with remote work, stick to a fairly regular Monday through Friday work schedule. But it’s theoretically possible that you could work entirely on weekends, freeing up your entire week for personal time.

There are certainly some drawbacks and obstacles to this option. Generally, you’ll earn less working two days a week instead of five. You might also need a flexible employer, or one who generates most of their sales on weekends (such as a bar or restaurant).

Another option is to run your own business that focuses on weekend crowds, such as event planning or catering. But this type of income will take a long runway to build up. However, if there’s a will, there’s a way — just don’t quit your Monday through Friday gig until you’re certain you can land safely in a weekend-only world.

The Bottom Line

Working only on weekends isn’t likely to fund your entire life, but it can add a significant amount to your monthly take-home pay. Depending on the type of job you get — and the number of hours you’re willing to work — an extra few hundred dollars per month can be easily within reach.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Earn $140 a Week Working Only Weekends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.