This Is How Drilling Tools' Rental Model Drives Cash Flow

Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI supplies downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The company’s model is built to keep a large fleet working, supported by in-house manufacturing, inspection, and refurbishment that help turn assets quickly and maintain readiness.



That rental-led approach matters in a softer activity tape. Even when drilling demand cools, disciplined spending and a high mix of rentals can support cash generation and balance-sheet flexibility.

DTI’s Tool Fleet and Rental-Led Model

DTI runs a fleet of more than 65,000 tools used to improve drilling performance across the life of a well. The lineup includes drill collars, stabilizers, reamers, hole openers, and other downhole equipment used in complex well paths.



Customers typically rent instead of buying because tool needs can change from well to well. Requirements vary by geology, well design, and drilling approach, so renting offers flexibility while shifting the ownership and maintenance burden back to the service provider.

Drilling Tools’ Two Revenue Streams in Plain English

DTI makes money in two primary ways: tool rentals and product sales. Tool rentals are the core and include providing complete tool assemblies, tubulars, and related inspection and repair services that support day-to-day drilling operations.



Product sales sit alongside rentals and include specialized drilling technologies, third-party manufacturing and repair work, and tool recovery services. In fiscal 2025, total revenue was $172 million, with tool rentals contributing 80% and product sales 20%.

DTI’s Geographic Footprint and Why It Matters

DTI organizes operations into two segments. The Western Hemisphere serves onshore and offshore markets across North and Latin America through a network of service centers that supports a broad range of rental tools and services. This remains the company’s largest market and spans major producing basins as well as offshore regions.



The Eastern Hemisphere covers Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The focus there is delivering advanced drilling solutions and expanding the international footprint through acquisitions and new service locations.



That mix is starting to shift. In fiscal 2025, the Western Hemisphere generated $148.5 million of revenue while the Eastern Hemisphere delivered $23.5 million, showing a North America base alongside a growing international business.

Drilling Tools’ Technology Portfolio and Differentiation

DTI’s competitive positioning increasingly ties to a broader and more advanced tool portfolio. Proprietary offerings include ClearPath, Drill-N-Ream, and RotoSteer, which are being adopted for complex drilling applications.



The company has also added capabilities through newer additions such as Deep Casing Tools, Titan Tools, and European Drilling Projects. Management has pointed to rising international adoption of ClearPath stabilizers, Drill-N-Ream, and Deep Casing solutions as part of the push across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



In a fragmented oilfield services landscape, peers like Core Laboratories Inc. CLB and Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR illustrate how differentiated offerings can matter when customers scrutinize performance and cost. Both are listed industry peers with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), underscoring that DTI’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stands out within its niche. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DTI’s 2025 Results Show Discipline in a Softer Tape

DTI’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results showed how cost control can protect profitability even when revenue is soft. Revenue came in at $38.5 million, down 3.4% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 11% to $10.1 million.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.04 versus $0.01 a year ago and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.00. Management cited cost control and steady volumes, with selling, general and administrative expense down to $19.2 million from $21.3 million year over year.

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Cash generation also held up. Adjusted free cash flow was $6.1 million in the quarter, and full-year 2025 adjusted free cash flow totaled $19.2 million, reflecting disciplined capital spending in a softer industry backdrop.

Drilling Tools’ 2026 Setup: Flat Early, Better Late

The near-term cadence is expected to be uneven. Management anticipates activity stays relatively flat in the first half of 2026 and improves only slightly in the second half, with street models reflecting a gradual quarterly revenue build that broadly aligns with that pattern.



For 2026, management guided to revenue of $155-$170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $35-$45 million, implying a 23%-26% margin range. Capital expenditures are expected at $18-$23 million, with adjusted free cash flow projected at $17-$22 million.



Operationally, the setup leans on a few key levers: keeping fleet utilization resilient, maintaining pricing discipline in North America, and executing internationally as adoption of advanced tools broadens across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

DTI’s Key Risks Investors Should Track

The first risk is timing. With a soft first half in the outlook, a delayed upturn could push out any meaningful earnings inflection, especially if the second-half lift is weaker than expected. Management also excluded potential international catalysts such as Saudi rig reactivations and broader Middle East tenders from its 2026 outlook.



Execution internationally is another swing factor. International growth depends on stable Middle East programs, timely tenders, and continued adoption across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, while rapid activity increases can strain supply chains and delay deployments.



Finally, DTI remains exposed to cyclical oilfield activity and customer dynamics. Global rig counts declined nearly 7% year over year in 2025, and customer concentration can amplify pricing pressure in weaker markets. Customers can also choose to purchase tools instead of renting, which can structurally reduce rental demand.

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Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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