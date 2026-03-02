How Dollar General's AI Push Could Lower Operating Costs

Dollar General Corporation DG is signaling a significant shift toward operational efficiency by making a dedicated push into artificial intelligence. The appointment of a new head of AI marks a pivotal step in the company's efforts to accelerate its technology roadmap. This strategic move aims to identify and leverage opportunities that could drive greater efficiencies across the retail giant's massive store footprint. By focusing on AI integration, Dollar General expects to streamline processes and reduce overall operating costs.



To support this initiative, Dollar General is actively laying the necessary foundation through comprehensive IT modernization efforts. These upgrades are designed to enable AI at scale, which is essential for a company managing nearly 21,000 locations. The goal is to use advanced data processing to improve labor productivity and simplify store-level tasks. During the first 39 weeks of fiscal 2025, the company invested $48 million in information systems upgrades and technology-related projects.



By automating or optimizing complex workflows, the organization can better manage its overhead. Although the initiative is still in its early stages, the focus remains on using technology to create a leaner and more agile operating structure. This commitment to innovation reflects a modern approach to managing a rural retail network while keeping tight control on expenses.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Dollar General

Dollar General, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares surge 117.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 12% growth. Shares of Costco and Target have dropped 3.4% and 5.8%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





From a valuation standpoint, Dollar General's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 21.73, below the industry’s 33.91. DG carries a Value Score of B. Dollar General is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.53) but at a discount to Costco (47.73).





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General's current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.9% and 10.3%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 4.1% and 9.3% rise in sales and earnings, respectively.





Dollar General currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

