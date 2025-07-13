Personal Finance

How Does Your Disposable Income Compare to the Average in Your State?

July 13, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

According to the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, you should be able to set aside 30% of your income for “wants.” But for many Americans, that’s far from reality. In some states, the average person barely has anything left after covering basic needs.

Discover More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

See More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To find the states where the average earner has the most and least disposable income, CashNetUSA used MIT and Bureau of Labor Statistics data on cost of living and salaries nationwide to calculate the difference between the average cost of living and the average salary in every state.

In Washington, the state where Americans have the most disposable income, single people have an average of $23,301 in expendable income annually. But in Hawaii, the average single person only has $2,979 in expendable income each year — the least of any state.

Here’s a look at how much disposable income the average person has in each state. How do you stack up?

Also see the average overall salary in America.

Troy-Alabama-iStock-1421131496

Alabama

  • Mean annual wage: $53,400  
  • Annual cost of living: $42,632  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $10,768 

Find Out: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

More Info: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Ketchikan, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Mean annual wage: $69,880  
  • Annual cost of living: $50,145  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $19,735 

Also See: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Mean annual wage: $63,040  
  • Annual cost of living: $50,803  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,237 
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Mean annual wage: $51,250  
  • Annual cost of living: $40,539  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $10,711 
Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

California

  • Mean annual wage: $76,960  
  • Annual cost of living: $59,741  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $17,219 
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Mean annual wage: $71,960  
  • Annual cost of living: $52,981  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $18,979 
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Mean annual wage: $73,740 
  • Annual cost of living: $52,581  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $21,159 

Explore More: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Mean annual wage: $65,990  
  • Annual cost of living: $48,744  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $17,246 
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Mean annual wage: $60,210  
  • Annual cost of living: $48,684  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,526 
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Mean annual wage: $61,250  
  • Annual cost of living: $49,791  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,459 
Kapolei Hawaii iStock-1488938376

Hawaii

  • Mean annual wage: $65,030  
  • Annual cost of living: $62,233  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $2,797 
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Mean annual wage: $55,640  
  • Annual cost of living: $48,215  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $7,425 

Read More: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Mean annual wage: $67,130  
  • Annual cost of living: $49,010  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $18,120 
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana, skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Mean annual wage: $56,420  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,279  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $13,141 
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Mean annual wage: $56,400  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,453  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,947 
Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

  • Mean annual wage: $56,270  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,796  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,474 
The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky

  • Mean annual wage: $54,030  
  • Annual cost of living: $41,796  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,234 

Explore Next: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Mean annual wage: $53,440  
  • Annual cost of living: $42,664  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $10,776 
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Mean annual wage: $60,000  
  • Annual cost of living: $48,291  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,709 
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Mean annual wage: $73,620  
  • Annual cost of living: $54,429  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $19,191 
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Mean annual wage: $80,330  
  • Annual cost of living: $60,079  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $20,251 
Picture of a walkway overlooking water in Traverse City Michigan , Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Mean annual wage: $60,600  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,608  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992 

Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Mean annual wage: $66,700  
  • Annual cost of living: $45,865  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $20,835 
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Mean annual wage: $47,570  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,159  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $4,411 
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Mean annual wage: $57,580  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,412  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $14,168 
Bigfork,Montana,USA - August 18,2019: Two young people,male and female on paddle boards in front of modern waterfront homes.

Montana

  • Mean annual wage: $55,920  
  • Annual cost of living: $46,431  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $9,489 
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Mean annual wage: $58,080  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,654  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $14,426 

Check Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Mean annual wage: $58,900  
  • Annual cost of living: $49,599  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $9,301 
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Mean annual wage: $66,110  
  • Annual cost of living: $51,552  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $14,558 
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Mean annual wage: $73,980  
  • Annual cost of living: $54,502  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $19,478 
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Mean annual wage: $57,520  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,710  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $13,810 
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Mean annual wage: $78,620  
  • Annual cost of living: $57,338  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $21,282 

Also Discover: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

A foggy and colorful sunrise in Charlotte, North Carolina during the morning rush hour traffic.

North Carolina

  • Mean annual wage: $59,730  
  • Annual cost of living: $46,876  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,854 
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Mean annual wage: $59,050  
  • Annual cost of living: $41,146  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $17,904 
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Mean annual wage: $59,890  
  • Annual cost of living: $42,400  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $17,490 
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Mean annual wage: $53,450  
  • Annual cost of living: $42,135  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,315 
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Mean annual wage: $66,710  
  • Annual cost of living: $52,329  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $14,381 

Find More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered the Top 1% in Your 50s

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Mean annual wage: $61,920  
  • Annual cost of living: $47,657  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $14,263 
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Mean annual wage: $66,610  
  • Annual cost of living: $50,669  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $15,941 
A summer scene on the beach with cottages in a line.

South Carolina

  • Mean annual wage: $54,250  
  • Annual cost of living: $46,082  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $8,168 
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Mean annual wage: $53,230  
  • Annual cost of living: $41,079  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,151 
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Mean annual wage: $56,030  
  • Annual cost of living: $45,736  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $10,294 

Also Read: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Mean annual wage: $61,240  
  • Annual cost of living: $45,387  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $15,853 
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Mean annual wage: $61,070  
  • Annual cost of living: $49,737  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,333 
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Mean annual wage: $62,780  
  • Annual cost of living: $49,825  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $12,955 
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Mean annual wage: $70,050  
  • Annual cost of living: $53,354  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992 
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Mean annual wage: $78,130 
  • Annual cost of living: $54,829  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $23,301 

For You: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Middle Class in Your 60s

Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Mean annual wage: $52,200  
  • Annual cost of living: $40,416  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $11,784 
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Mean annual wage: $59,500  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,599  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $15,901 
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Mean annual wage: $57,930  
  • Annual cost of living: $43,973  
  • Leftover expendable annual income: $13,957

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 18, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Does Your Disposable Income Compare to the Average in Your State?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.