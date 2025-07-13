How Does Your Disposable Income Compare to the Average in Your State?

According to the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, you should be able to set aside 30% of your income for “wants.” But for many Americans, that’s far from reality. In some states, the average person barely has anything left after covering basic needs.

To find the states where the average earner has the most and least disposable income, CashNetUSA used MIT and Bureau of Labor Statistics data on cost of living and salaries nationwide to calculate the difference between the average cost of living and the average salary in every state.

In Washington, the state where Americans have the most disposable income, single people have an average of $23,301 in expendable income annually. But in Hawaii, the average single person only has $2,979 in expendable income each year — the least of any state.

Here’s a look at how much disposable income the average person has in each state. How do you stack up?

Also see the average overall salary in America.

Alabama

Mean annual wage: $53,400

$53,400 Annual cost of living: $42,632

$42,632 Leftover expendable annual income: $10,768

Alaska

Mean annual wage: $69,880

$69,880 Annual cost of living: $50,145

$50,145 Leftover expendable annual income: $19,735

Arizona

Mean annual wage: $63,040

$63,040 Annual cost of living: $50,803

$50,803 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,237

Arkansas

Mean annual wage: $51,250

$51,250 Annual cost of living: $40,539

$40,539 Leftover expendable annual income: $10,711

California

Mean annual wage: $76,960

$76,960 Annual cost of living: $59,741

$59,741 Leftover expendable annual income: $17,219

Colorado

Mean annual wage: $71,960

$71,960 Annual cost of living: $52,981

$52,981 Leftover expendable annual income: $18,979

Connecticut

Mean annual wage: $73,740

$73,740 Annual cost of living: $52,581

$52,581 Leftover expendable annual income: $21,159

Delaware

Mean annual wage: $65,990

$65,990 Annual cost of living: $48,744

$48,744 Leftover expendable annual income: $17,246

Florida

Mean annual wage: $60,210

$60,210 Annual cost of living: $48,684

$48,684 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,526

Georgia

Mean annual wage: $61,250

$61,250 Annual cost of living: $49,791

$49,791 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,459

Hawaii

Mean annual wage: $65,030

$65,030 Annual cost of living: $62,233

$62,233 Leftover expendable annual income: $2,797

Idaho

Mean annual wage: $55,640

$55,640 Annual cost of living: $48,215

$48,215 Leftover expendable annual income: $7,425

Illinois

Mean annual wage: $67,130

$67,130 Annual cost of living: $49,010

$49,010 Leftover expendable annual income: $18,120

Indiana

Mean annual wage: $56,420

$56,420 Annual cost of living: $43,279

$43,279 Leftover expendable annual income: $13,141

Iowa

Mean annual wage: $56,400

$56,400 Annual cost of living: $43,453

$43,453 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,947

Kansas

Mean annual wage: $56,270

$56,270 Annual cost of living: $43,796

$43,796 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,474

Kentucky

Mean annual wage: $54,030

$54,030 Annual cost of living: $41,796

$41,796 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,234

Louisiana

Mean annual wage: $53,440

$53,440 Annual cost of living: $42,664

$42,664 Leftover expendable annual income: $10,776

Maine

Mean annual wage: $60,000

$60,000 Annual cost of living: $48,291

$48,291 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,709

Maryland

Mean annual wage: $73,620

$73,620 Annual cost of living: $54,429

$54,429 Leftover expendable annual income: $19,191

Massachusetts

Mean annual wage: $80,330

$80,330 Annual cost of living: $60,079

$60,079 Leftover expendable annual income: $20,251

Michigan

Mean annual wage: $60,600

$60,600 Annual cost of living: $43,608

$43,608 Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992

Minnesota

Mean annual wage: $66,700

$66,700 Annual cost of living: $45,865

$45,865 Leftover expendable annual income: $20,835

Mississippi

Mean annual wage: $47,570

$47,570 Annual cost of living: $43,159

$43,159 Leftover expendable annual income: $4,411

Missouri

Mean annual wage: $57,580

$57,580 Annual cost of living: $43,412

$43,412 Leftover expendable annual income: $14,168

Montana

Mean annual wage: $55,920

$55,920 Annual cost of living: $46,431

$46,431 Leftover expendable annual income: $9,489

Nebraska

Mean annual wage: $58,080

$58,080 Annual cost of living: $43,654

$43,654 Leftover expendable annual income: $14,426

Nevada

Mean annual wage: $58,900

$58,900 Annual cost of living: $49,599

$49,599 Leftover expendable annual income: $9,301

New Hampshire

Mean annual wage: $66,110

$66,110 Annual cost of living: $51,552

$51,552 Leftover expendable annual income: $14,558

New Jersey

Mean annual wage: $73,980

$73,980 Annual cost of living: $54,502

$54,502 Leftover expendable annual income: $19,478

New Mexico

Mean annual wage: $57,520

$57,520 Annual cost of living: $43,710

$43,710 Leftover expendable annual income: $13,810

New York

Mean annual wage: $78,620

$78,620 Annual cost of living: $57,338

$57,338 Leftover expendable annual income: $21,282

North Carolina

Mean annual wage: $59,730

$59,730 Annual cost of living: $46,876

$46,876 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,854

North Dakota

Mean annual wage: $59,050

$59,050 Annual cost of living: $41,146

$41,146 Leftover expendable annual income: $17,904

Ohio

Mean annual wage: $59,890

$59,890 Annual cost of living: $42,400

$42,400 Leftover expendable annual income: $17,490

Oklahoma

Mean annual wage: $53,450

$53,450 Annual cost of living: $42,135

$42,135 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,315

Oregon

Mean annual wage: $66,710

$66,710 Annual cost of living: $52,329

$52,329 Leftover expendable annual income: $14,381

Pennsylvania

Mean annual wage: $61,920

$61,920 Annual cost of living: $47,657

$47,657 Leftover expendable annual income: $14,263

Rhode Island

Mean annual wage: $66,610

$66,610 Annual cost of living: $50,669

$50,669 Leftover expendable annual income: $15,941

South Carolina

Mean annual wage: $54,250

$54,250 Annual cost of living: $46,082

$46,082 Leftover expendable annual income: $8,168

South Dakota

Mean annual wage: $53,230

$53,230 Annual cost of living: $41,079

$41,079 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,151

Tennessee

Mean annual wage: $56,030

$56,030 Annual cost of living: $45,736

$45,736 Leftover expendable annual income: $10,294

Texas

Mean annual wage: $61,240

$61,240 Annual cost of living: $45,387

$45,387 Leftover expendable annual income: $15,853

Utah

Mean annual wage: $61,070

$61,070 Annual cost of living: $49,737

$49,737 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,333

Vermont

Mean annual wage: $62,780

$62,780 Annual cost of living: $49,825

$49,825 Leftover expendable annual income: $12,955

Virginia

Mean annual wage: $70,050

$70,050 Annual cost of living: $53,354

$53,354 Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992

Washington

Mean annual wage: $78,130

$78,130 Annual cost of living: $54,829

$54,829 Leftover expendable annual income: $23,301

West Virginia

Mean annual wage: $52,200

$52,200 Annual cost of living: $40,416

$40,416 Leftover expendable annual income: $11,784

Wisconsin

Mean annual wage: $59,500

$59,500 Annual cost of living: $43,599

$43,599 Leftover expendable annual income: $15,901

Wyoming

Mean annual wage: $57,930

$57,930 Annual cost of living: $43,973

$43,973 Leftover expendable annual income: $13,957

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 18, 2025.

