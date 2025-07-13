How Does Your Disposable Income Compare to the Average in Your State?

According to the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, you should be able to set aside 30% of your income for “wants.” But for many Americans, that’s far from reality. In some states, the average person barely has anything left after covering basic needs.
Discover More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
See More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
To find the states where the average earner has the most and least disposable income, CashNetUSA used MIT and Bureau of Labor Statistics data on cost of living and salaries nationwide to calculate the difference between the average cost of living and the average salary in every state.
In Washington, the state where Americans have the most disposable income, single people have an average of $23,301 in expendable income annually. But in Hawaii, the average single person only has $2,979 in expendable income each year — the least of any state.
Here’s a look at how much disposable income the average person has in each state. How do you stack up?
Also see the average overall salary in America.
Alabama
- Mean annual wage: $53,400
- Annual cost of living: $42,632
- Leftover expendable annual income: $10,768
Find Out: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State
More Info: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State
Alaska
- Mean annual wage: $69,880
- Annual cost of living: $50,145
- Leftover expendable annual income: $19,735
Also See: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Arizona
- Mean annual wage: $63,040
- Annual cost of living: $50,803
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,237
Arkansas
- Mean annual wage: $51,250
- Annual cost of living: $40,539
- Leftover expendable annual income: $10,711
California
- Mean annual wage: $76,960
- Annual cost of living: $59,741
- Leftover expendable annual income: $17,219
Colorado
- Mean annual wage: $71,960
- Annual cost of living: $52,981
- Leftover expendable annual income: $18,979
Connecticut
- Mean annual wage: $73,740
- Annual cost of living: $52,581
- Leftover expendable annual income: $21,159
Explore More: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Delaware
- Mean annual wage: $65,990
- Annual cost of living: $48,744
- Leftover expendable annual income: $17,246
Florida
- Mean annual wage: $60,210
- Annual cost of living: $48,684
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,526
Georgia
- Mean annual wage: $61,250
- Annual cost of living: $49,791
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,459
Hawaii
- Mean annual wage: $65,030
- Annual cost of living: $62,233
- Leftover expendable annual income: $2,797
Idaho
- Mean annual wage: $55,640
- Annual cost of living: $48,215
- Leftover expendable annual income: $7,425
Read More: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
Illinois
- Mean annual wage: $67,130
- Annual cost of living: $49,010
- Leftover expendable annual income: $18,120
Indiana
- Mean annual wage: $56,420
- Annual cost of living: $43,279
- Leftover expendable annual income: $13,141
Iowa
- Mean annual wage: $56,400
- Annual cost of living: $43,453
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,947
Kansas
- Mean annual wage: $56,270
- Annual cost of living: $43,796
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,474
Kentucky
- Mean annual wage: $54,030
- Annual cost of living: $41,796
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,234
Explore Next: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Louisiana
- Mean annual wage: $53,440
- Annual cost of living: $42,664
- Leftover expendable annual income: $10,776
Maine
- Mean annual wage: $60,000
- Annual cost of living: $48,291
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,709
Maryland
- Mean annual wage: $73,620
- Annual cost of living: $54,429
- Leftover expendable annual income: $19,191
Massachusetts
- Mean annual wage: $80,330
- Annual cost of living: $60,079
- Leftover expendable annual income: $20,251
Michigan
- Mean annual wage: $60,600
- Annual cost of living: $43,608
- Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Minnesota
- Mean annual wage: $66,700
- Annual cost of living: $45,865
- Leftover expendable annual income: $20,835
Mississippi
- Mean annual wage: $47,570
- Annual cost of living: $43,159
- Leftover expendable annual income: $4,411
Missouri
- Mean annual wage: $57,580
- Annual cost of living: $43,412
- Leftover expendable annual income: $14,168
Montana
- Mean annual wage: $55,920
- Annual cost of living: $46,431
- Leftover expendable annual income: $9,489
Nebraska
- Mean annual wage: $58,080
- Annual cost of living: $43,654
- Leftover expendable annual income: $14,426
Check Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Nevada
- Mean annual wage: $58,900
- Annual cost of living: $49,599
- Leftover expendable annual income: $9,301
New Hampshire
- Mean annual wage: $66,110
- Annual cost of living: $51,552
- Leftover expendable annual income: $14,558
New Jersey
- Mean annual wage: $73,980
- Annual cost of living: $54,502
- Leftover expendable annual income: $19,478
New Mexico
- Mean annual wage: $57,520
- Annual cost of living: $43,710
- Leftover expendable annual income: $13,810
New York
- Mean annual wage: $78,620
- Annual cost of living: $57,338
- Leftover expendable annual income: $21,282
Also Discover: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
North Carolina
- Mean annual wage: $59,730
- Annual cost of living: $46,876
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,854
North Dakota
- Mean annual wage: $59,050
- Annual cost of living: $41,146
- Leftover expendable annual income: $17,904
Ohio
- Mean annual wage: $59,890
- Annual cost of living: $42,400
- Leftover expendable annual income: $17,490
Oklahoma
- Mean annual wage: $53,450
- Annual cost of living: $42,135
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,315
Oregon
- Mean annual wage: $66,710
- Annual cost of living: $52,329
- Leftover expendable annual income: $14,381
Find More: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered the Top 1% in Your 50s
Pennsylvania
- Mean annual wage: $61,920
- Annual cost of living: $47,657
- Leftover expendable annual income: $14,263
Rhode Island
- Mean annual wage: $66,610
- Annual cost of living: $50,669
- Leftover expendable annual income: $15,941
South Carolina
- Mean annual wage: $54,250
- Annual cost of living: $46,082
- Leftover expendable annual income: $8,168
South Dakota
- Mean annual wage: $53,230
- Annual cost of living: $41,079
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,151
Tennessee
- Mean annual wage: $56,030
- Annual cost of living: $45,736
- Leftover expendable annual income: $10,294
Also Read: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s
Texas
- Mean annual wage: $61,240
- Annual cost of living: $45,387
- Leftover expendable annual income: $15,853
Utah
- Mean annual wage: $61,070
- Annual cost of living: $49,737
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,333
Vermont
- Mean annual wage: $62,780
- Annual cost of living: $49,825
- Leftover expendable annual income: $12,955
Virginia
- Mean annual wage: $70,050
- Annual cost of living: $53,354
- Leftover expendable annual income: $16,992
Washington
- Mean annual wage: $78,130
- Annual cost of living: $54,829
- Leftover expendable annual income: $23,301
For You: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Middle Class in Your 60s
West Virginia
- Mean annual wage: $52,200
- Annual cost of living: $40,416
- Leftover expendable annual income: $11,784
Wisconsin
- Mean annual wage: $59,500
- Annual cost of living: $43,599
- Leftover expendable annual income: $15,901
Wyoming
- Mean annual wage: $57,930
- Annual cost of living: $43,973
- Leftover expendable annual income: $13,957
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from CashNetUSA and is accurate as of June 18, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Costco Products That Have the Most Customer Complaints
- Mark Cuban Warns of 'Red Rural Recession' -- 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Does Your Disposable Income Compare to the Average in Your State?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.