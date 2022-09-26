How Does Online Tutoring Work? Tips On How To Find An Online Tutoring Service

Tutoring, once considered a luxury service, is now widespread among families with school-age children. And thanks to the rise of distance learning, it’s become easy to find a tutor online.

Online tutoring is popular for several reasons, including its accessibility and effectiveness. Still, there are a few factors to consider before hiring an online tutor. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is Online Tutoring?

Online tutoring is the process of tutoring in an online environment—usually via Zoom or another video call software. Online tutoring involves a dedicated private instructor teaching either a single student or a small group of students about a specific subject area.

The process of online tutoring varies depending on the learner’s goals and objectives. In some cases, an online tutor might help students gain proficiency in a specific subject by providing extra materials to learn and review. In other situations, tutors help students complete homework that was assigned at school. Online tutoring is also popular for standardized test preparation.

Online Tutoring Benefits

There are several benefits to online tutoring, including cost-effectiveness and convenience.

Low Cost

Finding a tutor online can run you as little as $31 per hour, if not less. If you seek out online tutors based outside of the U.S., you might pay far less. In-person tutoring rates vary—you may be able to find tutors charging around $25 per hour—but enrolling in an in-person tutoring center usually costs around $150 to $200 monthly.

Convenience

Online tutoring is also convenient and flexible. Students can learn from anywhere, as long as they have internet access. Online tutoring makes it possible to schedule one-time lessons or regular appointments.

Lots of Options

Thanks to the sheer volume of tutoring websites, there is an abundance of online tutors to choose from. Regardless of the learner’s unique needs and requirements, there’s a high chance of finding a tutor online who can meet those needs. It’s also easier to find tutors with niche skills or specialty areas when searching online.

Potential Drawbacks of Online Tutoring

Though online tutoring has its benefits, the service comes with disadvantages as well.

Lack of Access

For starters, students without a home internet connection may not have access to online tutors. This only widens the growing learning gap between students with access to digital technology and those without. It’s estimated that between 9 million and 12 million students across the U.S. lack internet access at home for remote learning.

Unsuitable for Some Learning Styles

Additionally, online learning doesn’t work for everyone. Some students find it harder to concentrate in an online learning environment. Others may feel like online learning disconnects them from their peers and mentors. Online tutoring might not suit students with a kinesthetic learning style, as these learners tend to benefit from hands-on activities for maximum engagement and retention.

Unavailable for Some Subjects

Finally, online tutoring doesn’t work for every school subject. Learning a language with an online tutor may be relatively straightforward, for example, but subjects that require hands-on collaboration can be difficult to learn online. Physics, biology and chemistry are good examples of subjects that could be tricky to master without an in-person learning component.

Does Online Tutoring Work?

The Covid-19 pandemic spurred new research on the effectiveness of distance learning and online learning platforms. The results shed a positive light on online tutoring and its impact on students.

One study monitored the effects of three 50-minute online math tutoring sessions per week on students between 12 and 15 years old. The researchers found that tutoring led to higher standardized test scores and grades. Students who underwent online tutoring also were less likely to repeat a grade. Other studies have reported similar results.

Online tutoring doesn’t only provide students with extra learning material and dedicated study time. It also gives learners a safe, supportive space in which to ask questions and make mistakes.

Granted, in-person tutoring is also known to be effective in helping students achieve higher test scores and grades. But considering the added benefits of online tutoring—such as increased flexibility—it can be argued that online tutoring is more effective than in-person tutoring overall.

However, online tutoring may be less effective for students who aren’t used to distance learning.

What to Look for in an Online Tutor

No two tutors are alike, and not every tutor can meet every learner’s individual needs. It’s important to vet your prospective tutor before deciding to hire. Here are a few things to look out for when selecting an online tutor.

Availability

Because online tutoring can take place anywhere there’s internet access, it’s possible your best match lives hundreds of miles away. Be sure to double-check your tutor’s time zone during your selection process. If there’s a substantial time difference, ensure your tutor is comfortable meeting during your preferred hours.

It’s best to take note of when the learner feels the most alert and primed for taking in new information. Is it early mornings? Evenings after dinner? Finding a tutor who can work during those hours will maximize the return on investment of your tutoring program.

Communication

Prompt communication is key for a successful tutor-tutee relationship. This is especially true when tutoring occurs online and face-to-face interactions are at a minimum.

Look for a tutor who responds promptly, answers questions thoroughly and seems genuinely engaged in conversation. Great communication between student and tutor establishes good rapport; this aids substantially in the student’s success and commitment to the learning material.

Compatibility

Compatibility is arguably one of the most important qualities to look for in a tutor-tutee relationship. Beyond reviewing coursework and materials, ask yourself: How does the tutor interact and engage with the student? Is the tutor approachable and warm? Does the student feel welcomed? And most importantly, does the tutor’s teaching style match the student’s learning style?

Expertise

A tutor should demonstrate a deep level of expertise in their subject matter. However, the definition of expertise can vary depending on your needs. For example, a high-performing university student may possess a proficient skill level for tutoring elementary school and middle school students.

Students in high school and higher grades may prefer professional online tutors with accreditations from universities or other academic organizations. For example, a French tutor with European Language Certificates (TELC) accreditation—coupled with over three years of teaching experience—might be a very strong candidate for a French language student.

And if you’re looking for standardized test preparation, make sure to find a tutor with expertise in that specific exam.

Online Tutoring Platforms to Consider

The options for finding online tutoring services are nearly endless. Here’s a list of some of the most popular online tutoring platforms.

Study areas: Biology, business, engineering, math, physics and chemistry

Biology, business, engineering, math, physics and chemistry Grade Levels: College students

College students Cost: Starting at $15.95 per month

Starting at $15.95 per month How it Works: Chegg is a subscription service with several offerings. Primarily, it gives students access to millions of textbooks and on-demand tutoring services. Students can choose to purchase add-ons as well, such as the Chegg plagiarism checker for an extra $9.95 per month.

Study areas : Math, science, French, English language arts, history and English as a second language

: Math, science, French, English language arts, history and English as a second language Grade Levels: Kindergarten through college

Kindergarten through college Cost: This platform uses a sliding scale, pay-what-you-can model. Families are asked to contribute between $9 and $30 a month if possible, but they aren’t required to pay if they can’t afford to.

This platform uses a sliding scale, pay-what-you-can model. Families are asked to contribute between $9 and $30 a month if possible, but they aren’t required to pay if they can’t afford to. How it Works: Learn to Be is geared toward students in underserved communities. Parents and guardians fill out an application form online to match their learners with tutors. Students meet one on one with online tutors for 60- to 90-minute lessons at least once a week.

Study areas: Foreign language

Foreign language Grade Levels: K-12, higher education and career

K-12, higher education and career Cost: Varies by tutor, but typically within the $10-$45 per hour range

Varies by tutor, but typically within the $10-$45 per hour range How it Works: Preply tutors offer lessons in French, Spanish, German, Russian and Mandarin Chinese, among others. Choose a language, and browse the list of tutors. Most offer a free trial lesson to establish a rapport. Once you’re satisfied with the tutor you’ve selected, you’ll choose your preferred meeting dates and begin your lessons.

Study areas: Tutor.com offers tutoring services in over 250 subjects. Popular offerings include algebra, writing, programming languages, world languages, web design, National Council Licensure Examination® and Advanced Placement® course subjects.

Tutor.com offers tutoring services in over 250 subjects. Popular offerings include algebra, writing, programming languages, world languages, web design, National Council Licensure Examination® and Advanced Placement® course subjects. Grade Levels : K-12, higher education and career

: K-12, higher education and career Cost: Starting at $39.99 per month

Starting at $39.99 per month How it Works: Tutor.com offers one-on-one online tutoring. Tutor.com partners with schools, libraries, employee benefits programs and the U.S. military to provide learners with no-cost online tutoring in both English and Spanish. Tutor.com also offers review services for writing, math and cover letters and resumes.

