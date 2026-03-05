How Does Mozaic 4+ Position Seagate for Booming AI Data Demand?

With AI, cloud computing and digital transformation accelerating worldwide, data generation is growing at an unprecedented pace. Managing this data efficiently has become one of the biggest challenges for modern infrastructure. To address this, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has introduced its Mozaic 4+ platform, a breakthrough storage technology built on Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR). It has already secured production-scale deployment with two leading hyperscale cloud providers.

Mozaic 4+ drives support capacities of up to 44 terabytes, significantly increasing the amount of data that can be stored on a single drive. Seagate’s long-term plan aims to reach 10TB per disk, enabling hard drives to approach 100TB in total capacity. Mozaic 4+ features a next-generation suspension architecture and an improved system-on-a-chip. These components ensure accurate recording and maintain enterprise-grade reliability even at very high data densities. Each generation of the platform allows capacity upgrades without disruptive technology shifts, enabling hyperscale operators to adopt new drives easily as capacity grows.

A key aspect of Mozaic is Seagate’s vertically integrated photonics technology. HAMR drives require extremely precise laser components to heat the disk surface during the writing process. Seagate has invested years in developing its own nanophotonic laser technology, manufacturing these components in-house. The vertical integration provides greater control over component quality and reliability, improves manufacturing yield, strengthens supply chain resilience and expedites customer qualification cycles.

While challenges remain, from manufacturing complexity to competition from SSDs, the early adoption by hyperscale cloud providers suggests strong industry confidence in the technology. If Seagate continues to execute its roadmap successfully, Mozaic could become the cornerstone of its competitive edge in the global storage market, positioning the company at the center of the AI-driven data explosion.

How Strong is STX Versus Its Storage Industry Peers?

Western Digital Corporation WDC has reaffirmed its dual-path leadership in ePMR and HAMR, with the 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD now in qualification at two hyperscalers and volume production targeted for the second half of fiscal 2026, while HAMR drives are also being qualified, with ramp expected in 2027. To address the growing needs of mid-scale cloud and enterprise customers, WD is expanding its Platforms business to deliver hyperscale-like efficiency without requiring hyperscale resources. Central to this strategy is an intelligent software layer with an open API, expected in 2027, which will streamline qualification and deployment while enabling unified adoption across UltraSMR, ePMR, HAMR and flash.

Micron Technology MU is benefiting from the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets while capitalizing on the AI boom with its HBM3E solutions, which are increasingly being adopted by major hyperscalers and enterprise customers. On the first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call the company highlighted strong customer interest in its HBM3E portfolio, which is expected to drive substantial revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Micron’s HBM portfolio is generating multi-billion-dollar quarterly revenues. Long-term customer deals and growing AI partnerships improve revenue visibility and reduce volatility. It anticipates revenues of $18.7 billion (+/-$400 million) for the fiscal second quarter.

STX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, STX shares have skyrocketed 305.7%, outperforming the Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 97.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 23.3X, higher than the industry’s 15.18X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Seagate sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

