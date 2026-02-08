How Does IEMG's Growth Focus Against IXUS' Broader International Diversification?

Key Points

IEMG is more concentrated in technology and emerging markets, while IXUS is broader and more diversified across sectors.

Over the past year, IEMG has outperformed IXUS, but IXUS has a substantially higher five-year price return.

Both the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) offer exposure to non-U.S. equities, but IEMG targets only emerging markets, while IXUS covers developed and emerging markets globally. This comparison examines their costs, returns, risk, portfolio composition, and liquidity, helping investors see where the funds differ.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IXUS IEMG Issuer IShares IShares Expense ratio 0.07% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 7, 2026) 31.67% 37.83% Dividend yield 3.01% 2.51% AUM $54.40 billion $137.65 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IEMG has a slightly higher expense ratio and lower return than IXUS, but its higher dividend yield may make the fund more appealing to income-driven investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IXUS IEMG Max drawdown (5 y) (30.05%) (37.16%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,282 $1,073

What's inside

IEMG holds 2707 emerging-market stocks, with its primary focus on the tech sector (23%), followed by financials (16%) and industrials (12%). Its top holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.SR), Samsung Electronics Ltd (005930.KS), and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), giving it more exposure to Asian tech giants.

IXUS tracks an MSCI index covering large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. It holds 4,211 securities, with its largest positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.SR), Samsung Electronics Ltd (005930.KS), and ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML.AS). Financial services (22%), industrials (15%), and technology (12%) are the top sectors by weight. The fund launched over 13 years ago, aiming for broad, low-cost international diversification.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

With IEMG’s focus on the emerging market, it aims to maximize growth for holders. However, when looking at IXUS’ top holdings, it’s nearly identical to IEMG’s, as both funds have four of the same companies in their top five holdings. They also have a strong allocation to Asian stocks, so they experience similar volatility that’s unique to countries within the continent.

Combine that with the fact that IXUS outperformed IEMG by more than 20% over the last five years, and IXUS has shown just as much substantial growth.

When taking a further step back, IXUS has delivered a price return that is over 35% higher since both BlackRock ETFs launched on Oct. 18, 2012. So overall, IXUS seems to have the edge over IEMG. However, if investors still want a stronger international tech focus, IEMG remains a formidable option, as it’s more concentrated in those types of companies.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

