How Does a Fee Simple Defeasible Estate Work in Real Estate?

What Is a Fee Simple Defeasible Estate?

A fee simple defeasible estate is a form of property ownership that includes a condition or restriction set by the person transferring ownership, known as the grantor. If the condition is violated, the ownership may be terminated, modified, or reverted to the original owner or another designated party.

This type of estate is still considered freehold ownership, meaning the owner has indefinite rights to the property as long as the conditions are met. However, unlike fee simple absolute ownership, where there are no restrictions, a fee simple defeasible estate has built-in limitations that can affect long-term ownership rights.

For example, a property may be transferred with the condition that it must always be used for agricultural purposes. If the new owner attempts to develop it into a commercial property, the estate may revert to the original owner or their heirs.

Types of Fee Simple Defeasible Ownership

Fee Simple Determinable

A fee simple determinable estate automatically reverts to the original owner if the specified condition is violated. This type of estate includes language such as “so long as,” “until” or “while” to indicate that ownership is conditional.

Fee Simple Subject to Condition Subsequent

A fee simple subject to condition subsequent does not automatically revert to the original owner when a condition is violated. Instead, the original owner has the option to reclaim the property by taking legal action. This type of estate includes phrases such as “on the condition that” or “provided that.”

How a Fee Simple Defeasible Estate Works

A fee simple defeasible estate gives ownership with conditions, and if these are violated, the property may return to the original owner. Here’s how it works:

Property Transfer With a Condition The grantor transfers the property to a new owner with a legal restriction stated in the deed.

The restriction can be related to property use, ownership limitations or other conditions set by the grantor. Owner's Rights and Responsibilities The new owner has full rights to the property as long as they comply with the conditions in the deed.

They can live in, rent or develop the property, provided they do not violate the stated restriction. Condition Violation and Potential Reversion If the new owner violates the condition, the original owner or their heirs may have the right to reclaim the property.

In the case of a fee simple determinable, ownership automatically reverts.

In the case of a fee simple subject to condition subsequent, the original owner must file legal action to reclaim the property.

When a Fee Simple Defeasible Estate Is Used

Fee simple defeasible estates are often used in charitable contributions, family transfers and land conservation efforts where a grantor wants to control how a property is used in the future. The following are some common examples of when a fee simple defeasible estate would be used:

A landowner donates property to a school or church with the condition that it must always be used for educational or religious purposes. If the property is sold or repurposed for something else, ownership may revert to the donor or their heirs.

A property deed may specify that the land must remain undeveloped to preserve its natural state. If the new owner attempts to construct buildings, the ownership rights could be revoked.

A parent may transfer property to their child with the condition that it must remain in the family. If the child attempts to sell it outside of the family, ownership may revert to another family member.

The enforceability of these conditions depends on state laws and the specific wording of the deed. Buyers and sellers should carefully review any restrictions associated with a fee simple defeasible estate before finalizing a transaction.

Bottom Line

A fee simple defeasible estate is a form of property ownership that includes specific conditions set by the grantor. If those conditions are violated, ownership may automatically revert to the original owner or require legal action for enforcement. These estates are commonly used in donations, conservation efforts and family property transfers to maintain control over land use.

