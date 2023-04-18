Many rewards credit cards offer cash back, and you may even find some debit cards that offer cash back on certain purchases. Cash back is not free money, but rather a reward for making purchases on expenses like gas, groceries, restaurant meals or even streaming services.

Understanding how cash back works and what to look for in your next card can help you maximize rewards and earn more money back on everyday purchases.

What Is Cash Back?

Cash back is when a percentage of a cardholder’s eligible purchase gets refunded to them. In the early 19th century, retailers introduced rebate discounts that allowed consumers to pay full price for an item then receive a credit at a later time.

Consumers often had to submit a rebate request and wait for weeks or months to receive the credit. Today, cash-back cards allow you to earn money back on various purchases at the end of each statement cycle.

Your cash rewards can then be used as a statement credit, deposited to your bank account or a few other options.

How Does Cash Back Work?

Depending on the cash-back card, you may earn a flat rate or tiered cash-back rate on your eligible purchases. A flat-rate cash-back card will typically give you one rate on all your purchases.

For example, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card offers . This means for every dollar you spend, you’ll earn 1.5% or $0.015. This adds up to $15 in cash back for every $1,000 spent.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, on the other hand, uses tiered cash-back rewards including .

Another type of cash-back program involves rotating categories and Discover is well known for this. The Discover it® Cash Back offers . During one quarter, you may earn 5% cash back on all your restaurant purchases. Then, the next quarter you could earn 5% on gas.

With Discover it® Cash Back, you must activate the rotating cash-back offer each quarter to start earning rewards. While 5% cash back may sound enticing, Discover caps your eligible spend to $1,500 per quarter. Discover it® Cash Back card holders earn 1% cash back on all other purchases automatically.

How Cash Back Is Awarded

Cash back is usually awarded in dollars or as rewards points. Rewards points may stretch further than cash especially if you’re applying your points to travel, but each program is different. Cash is still convenient if you’re looking for a statement credit, a check or funds deposited directly to your bank account.

Some cards allow you to redeem gift cards to popular restaurants and retailers with your cash back rewards.

Your monthly credit card statement will typically show how much cash back you earned and what was awarded to you in the last 30 days.

Be sure to read the card issuer’s terms thoroughly to understand how and when cash back is awarded. The Citi® Double Cash Card is an example of a card that may not pay your cash back all at one time. The card allows you to earn . So if you carry a balance, you may not earn the other 1% cash back right away.

Why Do Credit Cards Give Cash Back?

Credit cards with cash-back programs incentivize cardholders to spend money on certain things. Card issuers make money from fees and interest payments and it’s in their best interest that cardholders spend regularly on their card each month.

As a consumer looking to get rewarded for your spending, you may be more willing to use a credit card for your groceries (instead of a debit card) knowing that you’ll earn cash back on the purchase.

The opportunity to earn cash back may also tempt cardholders to spend more than they normally would. It’s important to manage your spending with a cash-back card so you don’t accumulate a large balance that you can’t pay off by the end of your statement cycle.

Interest charges and even late payment fees can easily cancel out any cash-back rewards you receive.

How To Maximize Credit Card Cash Back

How much you earn with cash-back cards depends heavily on the amount you spend and your strategy to maximize rewards. Here are a few practical strategies to help you earn more cash back from spending.

Consider the Categories You Typically Spend In

Review your spending to get a better idea of where your money is going. If you tend to spend a lot on groceries each month, a cash-back card that offers a higher rewards rate for grocery purchases may be your best option.

For the Citi® Double Cash Card, however, one of the quarterly 5% cash-back categories is Amazon.com. If you don’t shop on Amazon much, getting this card may not help you earn much during that quarter as a result.

Look for a Card With a Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus, or sign-up bonus, gives you the opportunity to earn cash back by meeting a certain spending threshold during the first few months of activating your card. Not all credit cards offer a sign-up bonus, so consider the ones that do to maximize your cash back early on.

Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Chase Freedom Flex℠* credit cards come with the following offers:

Freedom Unlimited:

Freedom Flex:

Try a Choice Category Cash-Back Card

A few credit cards allow you to choose the category that you can earn a higher fixed rate of cash back in.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers a and earns .

This option can help you avoid feeling pressured to spend in areas that don’t make sense for your financial needs and lifestyle.

Watch Out for Fees

In some cases, it’s best to choose a cash-back card that doesn’t have an annual fee. If the fee for a card is $95, this means you’ll net less cash-back rewards annually due to this added cost. However, you should also consider how many rewards you would earn with different cards. Cards with annual fees typically offer higher rewards rates.

If the card has foreign transaction fees, this will also cost you extra if you use it to make purchases out of the country.

Even if you’re earning 5% or 6% cash back on your purchases, having too many credit card fees can cancel out your rewards.

Don’t Carry a Balance Each Month

We recommend no one ever carry a credit card balance if possible. Carrying a balance subjects the cardholder to interest charges which can add up to more than the cash-back rewards amount you earn, and quickly.

We recommend only spending an amount you feel comfortable with paying back in full at the end of the month.

Bottom Line

Earning cash back can be easy and makes sense if you’re using a credit card to make regular purchases anyway. If you’re looking to reward yourself with some extra cash, it’s worth considering at least one quality cash-back card to keep in your wallet.

It’s important to consider some of the drawbacks to cash-back cards, as well, like the cap on how much you can earn or even limited redemption options. Also, if you’re looking for travel rewards like airline miles and hotel points, these rewards can be worth much more than the cash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is earning cash back basically like getting free money?

No, cash back is not free money. You need to make a purchase with your card to earn cash back. Cash-back rates typically range from 1% to 5%, so you will still be paying for the majority of your purchase out of pocket.

For example, if your card pays a flat cash-back rate of 1.5% and you spend $100, you’ll earn just $1.50 in cash back, meaning your total out of pocket for the purchase will be $98.50.

What credit score do you need for a cash-back credit card?

Cash-back cards typically require that you have good to excellent credit. This means your credit score should be at least 700 or higher. To improve your credit score, focus on paying down existing debts, making on-time payments and monitoring your score online to watch out for any errors.

Do I have to opt in to start earning cash back?

It depends on the type of card you have. Some automatically give you cash back whenever you make a purchase. Other cards that use a tired rewards system may require you to activate a specific cash-back offer before you can start earning.

Always check the terms and conditions of your credit card agreement to ensure you understand how to start earning cash back with the specific card.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.