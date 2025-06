How Do You Stack Up to the Average Hourly Wage in Your State?

If you’ve ever wondered how your income compares to the average income in your state, or even around the United States, you’re not alone, and it can serve you well to know — curiosity can drive the ability to ask for a raise or to seek a job that pays a better salary, so you make more money, too.

Curious how your salary compares? Wonder if you make more than the average worker in, say, California? Can you compete with New York? Find out how your income stacks up to the average in your state.

Alabama

Average hourly pay: $31.24

Alaska

Average hourly pay: $37.65

Arizona

Average hourly pay: $34.68

Arkansas

Average hourly pay: $29.95

California

Average hourly pay: $40.93

Colorado

Average hourly pay: $39.20

Connecticut

Average hourly pay: $39.08

Delaware

Average hourly pay: $32.54

Florida

Average hourly pay: $34.38

Georgia

Average hourly pay: $34.04

Hawaii

Average hourly pay: $37.64

Idaho

Average hourly pay: $34.03

Illinois

Average hourly pay: $35.02

Indiana

Average hourly pay: $32.07

Iowa

Average hourly pay: $30.94

Kansas

Average hourly pay: $31.51

Kentucky

Average hourly pay: $30.18

Louisiana

Average hourly pay: $29.17

Maine

Average hourly pay: $32.22

Maryland

Average hourly pay: $35.86

Massachusetts

Average hourly pay: $42.50

Michigan

Average hourly pay: $33.31

Minnesota

Average hourly pay: $38.25

Mississippi

Average hourly pay: $28.25

Missouri

Average hourly pay: $32.45

Montana

Average hourly pay: $32.73

Nebraska

Average hourly pay: $32.77

Nevada

Average hourly pay: $31.72

New Hampshire

Average hourly pay: $35.55

New Jersey

Average hourly pay: $37.98

New Mexico

Average hourly pay: $29.19

New York

Average hourly pay: $38.71

North Carolina

Average hourly pay: $33.59

North Dakota

Average hourly pay: $34.18

Ohio

Average hourly pay: $33.24

Oklahoma

Average hourly pay: $30.65

Oregon

Average hourly pay: $36.58

Pennsylvania

Average hourly pay: $32.66

Rhode Island

Average hourly pay: $36.01

South Carolina

Average hourly pay: $32.05

South Dakota

Average hourly pay: $31.16

Tennessee

Average hourly pay: $30.75

Texas

Average hourly pay: $34.49

Utah

Average hourly pay: $35.18

Vermont

Average hourly pay: $35.18

Virginia

Average hourly pay: $36.08

Washington

Average hourly pay: $41.82

West Virginia

Average hourly pay: $29.86

Wisconsin

Average hourly pay: $34.26

Wyoming

Average hourly pay: $31.59

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this piece.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Do You Stack Up to the Average Hourly Wage in Your State?

