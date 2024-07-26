How Do You Cash in Savings Bonds?

Cashing in savings bonds is a straightforward process that can be done at most financial institutions or, if you have electronic savings bonds, even online. This article will break down the basic steps to process your request and get the funds deposited into your account. But, if you want hands-on advice about how bonds could benefit your specific portfolio, a financial advisor can help you analyze different options and create an investment plan.

Process of Cashing in Savings Bonds

Cashing in savings bonds is a relatively simple process that can involve four key steps:

1. Confirm that your savings bonds have matured. First, it’s important to determine whether your savings bonds have matured. Savings bonds typically earn interest for 20 to 30 years, and cashing them in before maturity might result in a loss of potential earnings. Checking the issue date and understanding the maturity period will help you maximize your returns.

2. Gather the necessary documents. Once you've confirmed that your bonds have matured, the next step is to gather the necessary documents. For paper savings bonds, you'll need to present the physical bond, along with a valid form of identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. If you hold electronic savings bonds, you can skip this step as the process will be handled online through TreasuryDirect.

3. Go to your local branch or get online. The next step will depend on whether you are cashing in paper or electronic savings bonds:

If you have paper bonds: Take them to your local bank or credit union. Most financial institutions can process savings bonds, but it's a good idea to call ahead and confirm. At the bank, you’ll need to verify your identity and complete a request form provided by the institution. The bank will then handle the rest, ensuring that the funds are deposited into your account or provided in cash, depending on their policies and your preference.

Take them to your local bank or credit union. Most financial institutions can process savings bonds, but it's a good idea to call ahead and confirm. At the bank, you’ll need to verify your identity and complete a request form provided by the institution. The bank will then handle the rest, ensuring that the funds are deposited into your account or provided in cash, depending on their policies and your preference. If you have electronic savings bonds: Log in to your TreasuryDirect account. Once logged in, navigate to the "ManageDirect" tab, where you can select the option to cash in your bonds. Follow the on-screen instructions, which will guide you through the process of redeeming the bonds and transferring the funds to your linked bank account.

4. Plan ahead for any tax implications. The interest earned on savings bonds is subject to federal income tax, although it may be exempt from state and local taxes. When you cash in your bonds, the financial institution or TreasuryDirect will provide you with a form detailing the interest earned, which you will need for your tax return. Planning ahead for these taxes on savings bonds can help you avoid any surprises during tax season.

How to Determine the Value of Savings Bonds

The value of your savings bonds is influenced by the type of bond it is, its issue date and the length of time it has been held. To find the value within three months, you can use reliable resources and tools provided by the U.S. Treasury.

The first step is identifying the type of bond you own, such as Series EE, Series I or another type of bond. This information can be found on the bond itself. The issue date is equally important, as it determines the bond's interest rate and maturity period. Once you have these details, you can proceed to use the U.S. Treasury’s online tools.

For paper savings bonds, the U.S. Treasury offers a Savings Bond Calculator on its website. To use this tool, enter the bond's series, denomination and issue date. The calculator will then provide the current value, including accrued interest.

If you hold electronic savings bonds, log in to your TreasuryDirect account. Once logged in, navigate to the "Current Holdings" section, where you can view the total value of your bonds. TreasuryDirect automatically updates the value of electronic bonds, reflecting the most recent interest accruals. This allows you to monitor your investments closely without additional effort.

Additionally, you can check the bond value tables available on the U.S. Treasury's website. These tables are published semi-annually and provide detailed information on the value of bonds based on their issue dates and interest rates. While more manual, this method can be useful for cross-referencing and ensuring the accuracy of your calculations.

Finally, take note of the interest rates. For Series EE bonds, rates are fixed; while Series I bonds have a fixed rate plus an inflation-adjusted rate.

Special Considerations for Beneficiaries of Savings Bonds

When beneficiaries inherit savings bonds, the process of cashing them can differ significantly from the standard procedure.

One of the primary considerations is the documentation required to prove the beneficiary's right to the bond. This typically involves providing a death certificate of the original bondholder and legal proof of beneficiary status, such as a will or a court-issued document.

The timeline for cashing in inherited savings bonds is another key factor. Unlike other financial instruments, there is no strict deadline for beneficiaries to cash in savings bonds. However, it's advisable to do so after the bonds have matured to maximize the interest earned. Savings bonds continue to earn interest until they reach their final maturity, which is usually 20 to 30 years from the issue date. Cashing them in before this period might result in lower returns.

Beneficiaries should also be aware of the potential tax implications. The interest earned on savings bonds is subject to federal income tax, and this tax liability can be transferred to the beneficiary. To manage this, beneficiaries can opt to report the interest earned up to the date of the original bondholder's death on the decedent's final tax return. Alternatively, they can choose to report all of the interest income when they cash in the bond, spreading the tax burden over a longer period.

Additionally, the process can vary depending on whether the inherited bonds are paper or electronic. For paper bonds, beneficiaries will need to submit the required documentation to a financial institution or to the U.S. Treasury to redeem the bonds. For electronic bonds, beneficiaries must manage the process through the TreasuryDirect platform, which involves similar documentation but can be completed online.

Beneficiaries should also consider the possibility of reissuing the bonds in their name, which allows them to retain the bonds and continue earning interest until maturity. This can be particularly advantageous if the bonds have not yet reached their full potential value.

Bottom Line

Cashing in savings bonds is a straightforward process that can provide valuable funds when needed. By confirming that your bonds have matured, gathering necessary identification and understanding tax implications, you can effectively manage this financial task. Whether you visit a bank for paper bonds or use TreasuryDirect for electronic bonds, the steps can be user-friendly and efficient.

Tax Planning Tips for Investments

A financial advisor can help make your investment portfolio more tax-efficient. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to calculate the return on an investment, SmartAsset's free investment calculator can help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/katleho Seisa, ©iStock.com/skynesher, ©iStock.com/fizkes

The post How Do You Cash in Savings Bonds? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.