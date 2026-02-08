How Do These Two Top International ETFs Stack Up Against Each Other?

Key Points

VXUS and IXUS both offer broad international equity exposure, but Vanguard’s ETF has more than double the holdings of IXUS.

Both funds have a similar sector allocation, leaning more towards the financial sector.

Both the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) target the performance of international stock markets outside the United States, making them core vehicles for global diversification. This comparison highlights their expense ratios, returns, sector exposures, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which may fit best in a long-term allocation.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VXUS IXUS Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 7, 2026) 31.83% 31.67% Dividend yield 2.96% 3.01% Beta 1.00 0.76 AUM $133.1 billion $54.40 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

IXUS charges a slightly higher fee than VXUS and has a higher dividend yield, but the difference is small.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VXUS IXUS Max drawdown (5 y) -29.43% -30.05% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,277 $1,282

What's inside

IXUS tracks an MSCI index covering large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. It holds 4,211 securities, with its largest positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.SR), Samsung Electronics Ltd (005930.KS), and ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML.AS). Financial services, industrials, and technology are the top sectors by weight. The fund launched over 13 years ago, aiming for broad, low-cost international diversification.

VXUS, by contrast, spreads its assets across 8,602 stocks, doubling IXUS’s holding count and slightly increasing exposure to financial services and technology. Its top positions essentially mirror IXUS.

What this means for investors

Both ETFs have very similar holdings, Betas, dividend yields, one-year and five-year performances, and expense ratios. The biggest difference is that VXUS has twice as many holdings. So it will essentially come down to whether investors prefer a more concentrated range of international exposure or a broader one.

However, one of the few significant differences that may influence investors’ decisions on deciding between the two is dividend payouts. VXUS pays quarterly, while IXUS pays semi-annually, so investors may have to decide if they want to receive dividends more or less frequently.

Regardless of which fund investors choose, U.S. investors should be aware of the risks of investing in international ETFs that both exclude U.S. stocks. Foreign stocks can move very differently from the U.S. market, thus the ETFs will do the same compared to American ones.

International markets are often more volatile, which can be appealing for higher price gains, but also for lower drawbacks or slower growth at times. U.S. investors may want to research the foreign markets of the top stocks in each fund to better understand their price movements.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

