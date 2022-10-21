When you hear people talk about the stock market, it can seem like a foreign language. Stocks, bonds, bull markets, and bear markets, can all be very confusing for someone who doesn’t know the ins and outs of the stock market. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In this blog post, we’re going to discuss how do stocks work. As well as how you can start investing in them.

What Is a Stock?

Simply put, a stock is a share in the ownership of a company. When you buy a stock, you are essentially purchasing a piece of that company. For instance, let’s say that you purchase one share of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. This means that you now own a tiny portion of everything that Amazon owns—its factories, its patents, its products, etc… As an owner of Amazon stock, you are entitled to a portion of the profits (or losses) that the company makes.

What Is Common Stock?

Common stock refers to the ownership shares of a corporation. Common shareholders are typically entitled to vote on corporate matters and elect the board of directors. They may also receive dividends, although this is not guaranteed.

Additionally, common stock is typically more volatile than preferred stock, meaning that its value may fluctuate more in response to changes in the market. For this reason, common stock is often considered to be riskier than preferred stock. However, common stock may also offer greater potential rewards, making it an attractive investment for many people.

What Is Preferred Stock?

Preferred stock is a type of equity that provides certain benefits to shareholders, including preference in the payment of dividends and liquidation proceeds. What’s more, preferred shares also typically have a higher dividend rate than common shares, making them an attractive investment for income-seeking investors.

However, preferred shares typically have less upside potential than common shares, as they do not participate in the earnings growth of a company to the same extent. As a result, preferred shares are often considered to be a more conservative investment than common shares.

How Do Stocks Make Me Money?

There are two ways that stocks make money:

Dividends

Capital gains

Dividends

Dividends are payments that companies make to their shareholders out of their profits. For example, let’s say ABC Corporation makes $1 million in profit this year. They may decide to pay out $500,000 of that profit to their shareholders in the form of dividends. So if you own one share of ABC Corporation, you would get $500 divided by 1000, or $0.50 cents in dividends this year.

Capital Gains

The other way stocks make money is through capital gains. Capital gains occur when you sell your shares for more than you paid for them. For example, let’s say you bought one share of ABC Corporation for $100 and then sold it later for $150. Your capital gain would be $50 ($150 – $100).

Capital gains can either be short-term (held for one year or less) or long-term (held for more than one year). Short-term capital gains are taxed at your marginal tax rate while long-term capital gains are taxed at a lower rate.

How Do Stocks Increase In Value?

The price of a stock is determined by supply and demand in the marketplace. If more people want to buy a stock than sell it, the price will go up. On the other hand, if more people want to sell a stock than buy it, the price will go down. Investors buy stocks for two reasons:

They believe the stock will go up in value so they can sell it at a profit later. They want to own a piece of a company that they believe will be successful in the future.

Many investors also hold onto stocks for both reasons—they expect the stock to increase in value and they want to own a part of a company with good long-term prospects.

How Do Stocks Decrease In Value?

There are all sorts of factors that can affect the price of a stock, but ultimately it comes down to two things: earnings and expectations.

If a company’s earnings are better than expected, its stock price will usually go up because investors are willing to pay more for shares of a successful company. On the other hand, if earnings are worse than expected, the stock price will usually go down because investors are not willing to pay as much for shares of a struggling company.

Similarly, if investors’ expectations about a company’s future prospects are high, its stock price will usually be high as well even if current earnings are not so great. And if expectations are low, then investors will be less willing to pay top dollar for shares even if current earnings are strong.

How To Buy Stocks Online

How to buy stocks online is a question that many people ask. With the advent of the internet, buying stocks has become easier than ever before. However, there are still some important steps that you need to take in order to ensure that you are making a wise investment.

First, you need to do some research and find a reputable online broker. Next, you need to create an account with the broker and fund it with money. Finally, you can begin buying stocks online. As long as you follow these simple steps, you will be well on your way to making a wise investment in the stock market.

Bottom Line

Now that you understand the basics of how stocks work, you’re ready to start thinking about investing your own money. Remember, stocks can be volatile, so it’s important to do your research before buying any shares. But if you’re patient and disciplined, investing in stocks can be a great way to build your wealth over time.

