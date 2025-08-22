How Do NIO's Swap Stations Turn Traffic Into Customers?

NIO Inc. NIO has been conducting demonstration activities and pilot programs in selected regions where it does not plan to open physical stores. Instead, the company is using its power swap stations as a point of engagement with potential customers to showcase its products and services directly through these facilities. In these areas, NIO deploys sales teams on-site to promote its offerings without relying on traditional retail spaces.



This strategy highlights a unique advantage for NIO, leveraging its power swap infrastructure as a unique selling point. Per the company’s survey, approximately 60% of ONVO users identified the power swap capability as the primary reason for choosing ONVO vehicles. This underscores the strong value that the power swap feature brings to ONVO’s market appeal and sales performance.



A similar pattern is observed with the NIO brand itself. For instance, in Xingfu Town, a small locality in Shandong Province, there are no NIO stores or showrooms, still the presence of several power swap stations has led to the acquisition of more than 1,000 NIO users in the area. This real-world example indicates how power swap stations can directly contribute to sales volume. As a result, the company is implementing a series of strategic initiatives focused on positioning power swap stations as a key sales channel. NIO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



While battery swapping is not common among global automakers, making NIO’s push fairly unique, peers are investing in broader charging infrastructure and fast-charging technology.



Stellantis N.V. STLA, through its brand FIAT and charging arm Free2move Charge, is supporting a new initiative by Free2move and Ample to introduce modular battery swapping in Madrid’s car-sharing market. A fleet of Fiat 500e vehicles will use Ample’s swappable battery tech to simplify EV use and promote sustainable urban mobility. The pilot will also generate data to assess broader deployment of the technology.



Ford Motor Company’s F newly revealed patent application details an innovative battery-swapping system. Unlike traditional setups that rely on floor-mounted battery packs, this design, originally filed in 2018 and published by the USPTO in May 2024, features a drive-up docking station. The system leverages the vehicle’s own power to complete the swap to simplify the process and reduce costs.

NIO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

NIO has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Foreign industry year to date. Its shares have gained 27.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation standpoint, NIO appears relatively overvalued. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.71, above the industry’s 0.45.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 bottom-line loss has widened by a penny in the past 30 days, while for 2026, it has narrowed by 5 cents in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.