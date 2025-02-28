A deferred annuity is a long-term investment that grows tax-deferred and provides income in retirement. Interest earnings accumulate without immediate taxes, allowing savings to grow. Taxes are paid when withdrawals begin, often at a lower rate after retirement. A financial advisor can help determine how a deferred annuity fits into your retirement plan and recommend options based on your goals.

What Is a Deferred Annuity?

A deferred annuity is a retirement savings vehicle that allows funds to grow over time before distributions begin. It's typically used by individuals looking to supplement their retirement income while benefiting from tax-deferred growth.

Deferred annuities have an accumulation phase during which the investment grows, unlike immediate annuities which start paying out right away. The accumulation phase is followed by a payout phase, which is when the annuitant begins receiving their distributions.

Deferred annuities come in several forms:

Fixed deferred annuities offer a guaranteed interest rate, providing stable and predictable growth.

offer a guaranteed interest rate, providing stable and predictable growth. Variable deferred annuities are linked to investment portfolios such as mutual funds or stocks, allowing for higher potential returns but with greater market risk.

are linked to investment portfolios such as mutual funds or stocks, allowing for higher potential returns but with greater market risk. Indexed deferred annuities are tied to the performance of a stock market index, such as the S&P 500, offering growth potential while protecting against market downturns.

How Do Interest Earnings Accumulate in a Deferred Annuity?

Interest earnings in a deferred annuity accumulate on a tax-deferred basis, meaning that the account balance grows without being reduced by annual taxes. The way interest is credited depends on the type of annuity:

Fixed annuities credit interest based on a predetermined rate, providing stable and predictable growth.

credit interest based on a predetermined rate, providing stable and predictable growth. Variable annuities accumulate interest based on investment performance, meaning earnings fluctuate depending on how the underlying assets perform.

accumulate interest based on investment performance, meaning earnings fluctuate depending on how the underlying assets perform. Indexed annuities track a market index, offering the potential for higher earnings while providing some downside protection.

Pros of a Deferred Annuity

A deferred annuity can offer you different financial benefits. Here are five to consider:

Tax-deferred growth allows interest earnings to accumulate tax-free until funds are withdrawn, leading to greater compound interest potential when compared with taxable accounts.

Many annuities offer the option to convert savings into guaranteed lifetime income, reducing the risk of outliving retirement funds.

Investors can choose lump sum withdrawals, periodic payments or annuitization, depending on their income needs, making deferred annuities adaptable for different retirement strategies.

Unlike IRAs and 401(k)s, deferred annuities do not have annual contribution limits, making them useful for individuals who want to maximize retirement savings beyond traditional tax-advantaged accounts.

Fixed and indexed annuities offer downside protection, meaning the principal investment is safe even if market conditions decline. This makes them attractive to conservative investors.

Cons of a Deferred Annuity

As with other types of investments, deferred annuities also come with drawbacks. Here are four common ones to keep in mind:

Many annuities come with administrative fees, management fees and surrender charges if funds are withdrawn early. Some contracts lock investors in for several years before penalty-free withdrawals are allowed.

Unlike traditional investment accounts, annuities often have withdrawal restrictions, limiting access to funds before a specified period. This lack of liquidity can be a disadvantage for those who may need quick access to cash.

Annuities can have complicated terms, participation rates, and caps that make it difficult for investors to understand exactly how their earnings accumulate.

Withdrawals made before age 59 ½ may be subject to a 10% IRS penalty, in addition to regular income taxes, making early access costly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Deferred Annuity a Good Investment for Retirement?

A deferred annuity can be a good investment for individuals seeking tax-deferred growth, guaranteed income and principal protection. It's particularly useful for those who have maxed out other retirement accounts and need an additional savings vehicle. However, investors should evaluate fees and liquidity needs before purchasing an annuity.

How Long Does a Deferred Annuity Last?

A deferred annuity can last as long as the investor chooses. The accumulation phase may last for years or decades, depending on retirement plans. Once distributions begin, payments can be set for a fixed period or for life.

What Happens to a Deferred Annuity If the Owner Dies?

Many annuities allow a beneficiary to inherit the remaining value of the contract. Some contracts offer death benefits, ensuring that funds are passed on to heirs without penalties. However, tax implications may apply, depending on how the annuity is structured.

Bottom Line

Deferred annuities help grow retirement savings with tax-deferred earnings. They can be fixed, variable, or indexed, with different payout options at retirement. While they offer lifetime income and tax benefits, they may also have fees, limited access to funds and complex terms.

