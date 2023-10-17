How Do Elections Affect The Stock Market?

With every election, there is some impact to the stock market as investors consider how the elected officials will affect economic policies. But just how much do elections actually affect the stock market?

The year leading up to an election typically shows lower returns as investors cope with uncertainty. However, in the 12 months after an election, the market’s performance tends to be stronger than usual, regardless of which party is in office.

The Historical Impact of Elections on the Stock Market

Elections can have significant implications for the country’s direction. So, it’s understandable that they can also affect investor sentiment and overall market performance. To understand how elections impact the market, it’s helpful to reflect on the performance of the market during past elections.

Of course—as always—there is one caveat: Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. There is always the possibility of the market acting in a completely different way than it has historically. However, looking at past performance can help you understand past patterns. Then you can judge whether the same or at least similar conditions prevail.

Presidential Elections

Presidential elections occur every four years, and they can shift the nation’s policies regarding foreign relations and domestic economic development. As a result, presidential elections can cause significant volatility in the market as investors cope with uncertainty about the country’s direction.

Analysts with U.S. Bank looked at the market’s performance during past elections to identify patterns that occurred during election cycles. Generally, they found that the stock market’s performance is more muted in the 12 months leading up to the election.

That effect is true for both the equities market and bond markets:

Equities. In the year leading up to a presidential election, equities gained an average of less than 6%. During non-election years, the average is more than 8%.

Bonds. Bonds tend to deliver returns of about 6.5% leading up to presidential elections, significantly less than the 7.5% returns they usually deliver.

After midterm elections—so named because they come about two years into a president’s term—the market tends to rebound quickly. But that’s not the case for presidential elections. Stock market returns tend to be lower for the first year after the election, while bonds tend to outperform their normal levels.

If a new party is elected to the presidency, the stock market’s returns average 5%. When the same president is re-elected or the party retains the presidency, returns were slightly higher, averaging 6.5%.

To illustrate the impact of presidential elections, the chart below shows the market’s performance 12 months before and 12 months after every presidential election since 1964. As you can see, the S&P 500 Index typically performed slightly better the year after the election than the year preceding it.

Midterm Elections

Midterm elections primarily affect the two chambers of Congress: the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. What happens during the midterm election can shift control of Congress and shape legislative agendas.

Analysts studied market data from the past 60 years—and 15 midterm elections—to identify patterns affecting the market. In general, they found that the stock market—as defined by the S&P 500—underperformed during the 12 months leading up to midterms. On average, its return during the 12-month period before midterms was -1.1%, down from the 8.1% average for all years.

After midterm elections, the performance of the market was much stronger, delivering higher-than-usual returns. The average return for the 12 months after a midterm election—as of October 13, 2023—was 16.0%.

Tips for Investors During Election Season

As elections approach—whether they are presidential or midterm—you may be worried about how the market will be affected.

Historically, the market produces lower returns in the year preceding a presidential election, but it typically recovers and outperforms over the following 12 months. The same is true of midterm elections. Although in the case of midterms, the market tends to rebound even quicker.

Regardless of what happens and who is elected, here is what you can do to prepare and protect your finances:

Diversify your portfolio. Having a diversified portfolio is always important, but it’s especially crucial during periods of volatility. Building a portfolio with a mix of different securities and investments in a variety of industries will protect your investments if the market fluctuates.

Having a diversified portfolio is always important, but it’s especially crucial during periods of volatility. Building a portfolio with a mix of different securities and investments in a variety of industries will protect your investments if the market fluctuates. Use dollar-cost-averaging. Dollar-cost-averaging is a strategy where investors invest a fixed amount of cash into an investment at regular intervals. For example, you might invest $100 every Friday in a particular index fund. Over time, dollar-cost-averaging can lower your investment costs while maximizing your returns.

Dollar-cost-averaging is a strategy where investors invest a fixed amount of cash into an investment at regular intervals. For example, you might invest $100 every Friday in a particular index fund. Over time, dollar-cost-averaging can lower your investment costs while maximizing your returns. Focus on long-term investments. As the market and prices change, it can be easy to panic and make impulsive decisions with your investments. But it’s important to remember that you’re investing for long-term goals, and short-term fluctuations won’t have lasting effects.

As the market and prices change, it can be easy to panic and make impulsive decisions with your investments. But it’s important to remember that you’re investing for long-term goals, and short-term fluctuations won’t have lasting effects. Take advantage of higher interest rates: Unless you simply cannot afford it, it’s a good idea to set aside cash for emergencies. And while it’s smart to keep your emergency fund in a liquid, accessible account when interest rates are high, it can be wise to move your money to a high-yield savings account or cash management account instead.

Unless you simply cannot afford it, it’s a good idea to set aside cash for emergencies. And while it’s smart to keep your emergency fund in a liquid, accessible account when interest rates are high, it can be wise to move your money to a high-yield savings account or cash management account instead. Meet with a financial advisor. If you’re worried your portfolio isn’t properly diversified or that you have the wrong allocation for your needs, time frame and risk tolerance, it may be helpful to consult with a financial advisor. They can review your portfolio and provide personalized advice based on your current finances and goals.

