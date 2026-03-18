How Do Client Asset Growth & Advisory Expansion Support Schwab?

Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW continues to strengthen its financials through a well-executed strategy focused on expanding client assets and scaling its advisory business. This is being driven by a combination of organic growth initiatives, such as increasing advisory adoption, strengthening client engagement and broadening product offerings, along with strategic acquisitions.



A key highlight of the company’s strategy is its ability to expand its client base by lowering fees on certain investment products. Its total client assets witnessed a 12.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years (ended 2025).



In line with these efforts, Schwab’s managed investing solutions revenues recorded a CAGR of 11.1% over the past five years (ended 2025).



Moreover, Schwab is enhancing its distribution capabilities through branch expansion, with plans to open 16 new branches (10 already open) and expand or relocate 25 existing ones. These initiatives, combined with the anticipated rollout of spot crypto trading in the first half of 2026, are aimed at broadening offerings and attracting new investors.



In addition, strategic acquisitions in 2020 (TD Ameritrade, USAA’s Investment Management Company, Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, and Motif’s technology and intellectual property) have strengthened Schwab’s advisory platform and diversified revenue streams. The March 2026 acquisition of Forge Global is expected to expand its capabilities across alternative investments and estate solutions.



Schwab is investing in technology and innovation to enhance its capabilities. Initiatives such as the launch of Advisor ProDirect, the expansion of its no-transaction-fee fund platform and investments in fintech firms like Qapita and Wealth.com reflect its focus on improving client engagement and accessibility and also expanding its presence in alternative assets, private market offerings and liquidity services.

Schwab’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, Schwab shares have gained 1.3% against the industry’s fall of 0.5%.





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Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

What Are Schwab’s Peers Doing to Expand Their Platforms?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is repositioning itself beyond the core trading app by pairing strategic acquisitions with new products and partnerships aimed at broadening the customer base and deepening engagement. The goal is clear: diversify beyond transaction-driven revenues while building more “active trader” capabilities that can lift engagement and monetization across cycles.



On the acquisition front, Robinhood has pursued assets that expand distribution and deepen product breadth. Recent deals span global crypto infrastructure (Bitstamp), entry into the RIA custody market (TradePMR) and technology that strengthens advisory and AI capabilities (Pluto).



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR is expanding organically through continued product diversification and innovation. In 2026, the company enhanced its crypto offerings by introducing crypto futures via Coinbase Derivatives and enabling account funding using stablecoins, allowing near-instant, 24/7 transfers. Last year, Interactive Brokers launched the Karta Visa card and introduced Connections to surface related investment ideas. It rolled out zero-commission U.S. stock trading in Singapore, NISA accounts in Japan and extended Forecast Contracts from the United States and Hong Kong into Europe.



Interactive Brokers continues to actively scale its global footprint. In 2025, the company expandedglobal marketaccess by enabling trading in Brazilian equities via B3, adding UAE stocks through the Abu Dhabi and Dubai exchanges, and opening the Taipei Exchange for eligible clients.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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