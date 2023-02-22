How Do Bank Loans Work?

Personal loans from banks, also referred to as bank loans, work similarly to online loans: You submit an application and, if approved, receive your funds as a lump-sum deposit that you repay through fixed monthly payments over one to seven years. However, some traditional banks don’t offer prequalification like online lenders, but they may provide higher loan amounts or interest rate discounts to existing customers.

Who Can Get a Bank Loan?

Eligibility criteria vary by institution, but some common requirements include:

Being a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Living in a state where the bank operates

Meeting the bank’s underwriting requirements for credit, income and debt-to-income (DTI) ratio

Banks typically look for a good credit score—at least 670 on the FICO scoring model—though each bank sets its own criteria. They also want to see that you have sufficient income to repay your loan and that your loan payments won’t eat up too much of your monthly income. If you don’t have the financial credentials to qualify on your own, some banks let you apply with a co-signer or co-borrower.

You usually don’t have to be an existing customer of a bank to borrow a personal loan. However, some banks require that you open an account and offer special perks to current customers, such as better interest rates or higher loan maximums. If you’re looking for a bank loan, check with your current bank to see if it offers any extra member benefits.

What Can You Use Bank Loans For?

You can use a bank loan for almost any legal purpose. Some common bank loan uses include:

Home improvement

Debt consolidation

Medical bills

Wedding costs

Travel

Car repair

Emergency expenses

Some banks also offer secured loans for purchases of boats, RVs or other vehicles or equipment. Secured loans are backed with collateral, which the bank could repossess if you don’t pay back your loan on time.

Bank Loan Details

Loan details vary by institution, but these are the general loan details you can expect.

Loan Amounts & Terms

Loan amounts : Loan amounts typically start between $1,000 and $3,000 and go up to $50,000. However, some banks have lower maximums of $20,000 and others offer up to $100,000.

: Loan amounts typically start between $1,000 and $3,000 and go up to $50,000. However, some banks have lower maximums of $20,000 and others offer up to $100,000. Loan terms: You typically have a choice of repayment terms between one and seven years. If you want to pay your loan offer faster, check to see if the bank charges a prepayment penalty.

Loan Costs

Annual percentage rate (APR) : Expect rates somewhere between 7% and 25%, though some may go up to 36%, depending on your credit score. You may score a discount on your rate if you’re a current customer, have previously borrowed a loan or set up automatic payments.

: Expect rates somewhere between 7% and 25%, though some may go up to 36%, depending on your credit score. You may score a discount on your rate if you’re a current customer, have previously borrowed a loan or set up automatic payments. Origination fee: Some banks will charge a fee to process the loan, which could range from 1% to 8% of your loan amount. However, not all banks charge origination fees.

Some banks will charge a fee to process the loan, which could range from 1% to 8% of your loan amount. However, not all banks charge origination fees. Late fees: Expect to pay a fee for late payments, which may be a fixed fee or a percentage of your payment amount.

Expect to pay a fee for late payments, which may be a fixed fee or a percentage of your payment amount. Other fees : Some banks may charge a fee if you have insufficient funds in your account or if you want to pay by mail.

: Some banks may charge a fee if you have insufficient funds in your account or if you want to pay by mail. Prepayment penalty: Some banks levy a fee for paying off your loan ahead of your repayment schedule, which could add up to 2% of your outstanding balance. Many banks don’t charge a penalty for prepayment.

Where To Get Bank Loans

There are a variety of banks offering personal loans, including Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and TD Bank. However, not all national banks provide personal loans. For example, Capital One, Chase and Bank of America don’t offer personal loans.

Wells Fargo offers higher loan amounts than some other banks, with personal loans as high as $100,000. PNC Bank, however, maxes out at $20,000, Discover offers up to $35,000 and TD Bank funds up to $50,000.

U.S. Bank is an example of a bank that offers higher loan amounts to existing customers. Existing customers can borrow as much as $50,000 while noncustomers can only borrow up to $25,000.

Some bank loans are only available in certain geographic locations; others are available nationwide. Discover, for instance, lends in all 50 states, but TD Bank only provides loans in 15 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Here’s a closer look at some banks that offer personal loans.

How To Apply for a Bank Loan

The steps to apply for a bank loan will vary by institution, but the process typically looks like this:

Check your credit. Most personal loans are unsecured, so banks require good credit to qualify. Before you start the process, check your credit score and review your credit report. If you don’t need the loan right away, you might take some time to improve your credit before you apply. Determine how much you can afford to borrow. A personal loan calculator can help you figure out a monthly payment, interest rate and loan term that works with your budget. By doing this prep work up front, you can avoid taking on unaffordable debt. Prequalify for a loan, if available. Some banks let you check your rates online with no impact on your credit score. Shopping around can help you find a loan with the lowest costs of borrowing. Compare loan offers. As you’re comparing bank loans, consider features such as APR, fees, loan term, speed of funding and any loan restrictions. You might also read bank reviews, check out the customer support options and see if the lender accepts joint applications. Submit a full application. Once you’ve selected a loan offer, you’ll fill out an official application. You’ll provide your personal and financial details, as well as provide any required documentation, such as pay stubs. At this point, the lender will run a hard credit inquiry, which could temporarily ding your credit score by a few points. Receive your loan funds. If your application is approved, you can sign your final loan agreement and receive your funds. You might get the loan as a direct deposit into your bank account. Some banks may also give the option of paying off your creditors directly if you’re using the loan for debt consolidation. Start paying back your loan. You’ll start paying your loan back on a monthly basis on your selected term. Consider setting up automatic payments so you don’t miss any bills. Some banks also offer a 0.25% to 0.50% interest rate discount if you use autopay.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.