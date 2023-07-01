How Direct Indexing Can Increase Diversification, Unlock Tax Efficiencies

In a piece for Vettafi’s ETFTrends, James Comtois covers how direct indexing can improve portfolios through increased diversification while also leading to savings on capital gains taxes. The strategy achieves both objectives by helping portfolios from becoming overly concentrated.

Typically, no stock should account for more than 10% of a portfolio due to the risk of a significant decline in price or a bankruptcy filing. Portfolios can become overly concentrated due to a client receiving stock options, early investments in a company, or large holdings of vested stock.

For clients in these unique situations, the traditional investing strategy would not suffice. Instead, they need a unique solution. Simply selling these positions is not prudent as it could lead to a massive tax bill.

A better option is direct indexing which lets clients own the actual index holdings in their portfolio. Then, the portfolio can be adjusted to reduce overconcentration. Further, tax losses can be harvested on a regular basis during periods of market volatility. Subsequently, holdings of the overconcentrated position can be sold with the capital gains offset by these harvested losses.

Finsum: A unique problem for some investors is becoming overconcentrated in one position. Direct indexing offers a solution as it can help reduce the tax bill of selling these positions and lead to more diversification.

