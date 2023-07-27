How Direct Indexing Can Help With Client Retention, Recruitment

For ETFTrends, Tom Lydon explains how direct indexing can aid advisors with retaining and recruiting clients. Both of these are integral to growth for any thriving advisor practice while unsatisfactory performance in these areas can compromise success. So, advisors need to apply constant effort in these areas.

With direct indexing, advisors can forge a stronger connection with clients especially those who are more knowledgeable and self-educated. This group is more likely to appreciate the benefits especially in regards to tax savings and greater customization while retaining the benefits of passive investing.

Direct indexing achieves this because clients will own the actual components of an index in their own separately managed account. However, the components of the index can be adjusted based on the needs or desires of the client. For instance, a client who is passionate about the environment may want to exclude fossil fuel companies from their holdings. These can be replaced with different stocks that have similar factor scores in order to continue tracking the benchmark.

In terms of retention and recruitment, direct indexing leads to more conversations about a clients’ values, tax situation, and financial position. By optimizing these factors, advisors can add more value for clients and increase their chances of reaching their financial goals. These qualitative benefits are on top of the additional 1 to 2% of alpha that direct indexing adds to portfolios.

Finsum: Direct indexing has many benefits for clients. But an underrated one for advisors is that it can assist with client recruitment and retention.

