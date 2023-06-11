News & Insights

How Direct Indexing Can Enhance ESG Investing

June 11, 2023

How Direct Indexing Can Enhance ESG Investing

While ESG investing has boomed over the past decade, there are some drawbacks. One is the lack of clear definition of ESG, and what qualifies an investment to be sufficiently deemed ESG. For instance, some ESG funds have much wider latitude, while others are much more discriminating. In an article for Vettafi, James Comtois discusses why some investors who believe in ESG investing are nevertheless unsatisfied with many ESG investment options.

Another issue is greenwashing which is when a company is deceptive or gives false information about its products or processes. As an example, some ESG funds will contain fossil fuel companies, or companies with a record of pollution.

This also brings up a broader criticism of ESG that asset managers are forcing their views on investors, markets, and companies. For investors who believe in ESG investing but are wary of greenwashing, direct indexing offers a solution.

With direct indexing, any ESG index can be replicated, and any companies can be excluded that merit concern. With direct indexing, investors can ensure that their values are reflected in their investments, while retaining the benefits of investing in a diversified index with low fees. 

Finsum: Direct indexing solves one of the major concerns about ESG investing which is that it includes many companies with poor environmental records who are engaged in greenwashing. 

 

