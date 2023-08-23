How Direct Indexing Benefits From Increased Volatility

As the summer ends and fall rolls around, it’s natural to expect a surge in market volatility. This is even more relevant this year given that stocks have enjoyed a period of low volatility and gently rising prices throughout most of the summer despite a variety of challenges such as rising rates, stubborn inflation, and pockets of weakness in the economy.

Further, history shows that periods of sharp increase in rates can often trigger stress in parts of the financial system that can have knock-on effects in the real economy. The most recent example is the crisis in regional banks due to an inverted yield curve which could have negative effects on the flow of credit in the economy.

For ETFTrends, Ben Hernandez discusses how direct indexing benefits from these surges in volatility. Direct indexing differs from traditional investing in funds as it allows investors to re-create an index in their portfolio.

This allows tax losses to be harvested as losing positions can be sold with the proceeds re-invested into stocks with similar factor scores. Then, these losses can be used to offset gains in other parts of the portfolio, leading to a lower tax bill.

Finsum: Direct indexing has many benefits but the most impactful in terms of alpha is its ability to generate tax savings for clients during volatile markets.

