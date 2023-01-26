How Did COVID Reshape the Labor Markets

What happened to the U.S. labor market during the Covid Era? Hopefully

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, has that answer.



1. John, you say that can be answered definitively now and it starts with retirees, correct?

2. The entire civilian labor force participation was impacted. What’s the rest of the story?

3. How does this compare with prior downturns?

4. You also wrote that geography plays a part in all this. How so?

5. Why is this significant?

6. When do you see a rise to pre-Covid levels?

7. Does all of this foretell a U.S. recession? Would Covid be the culprit in a recession here?

8. Against this background, what are you looking for in the U.S. and global economies as we start this New Year?

9. You have three European names on your stock radar. They include Novo Nordisk NVO, SAP SAP and Stellate’s STLA.

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, with his assessment of the post-Covid labor market. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.