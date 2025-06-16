Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) recently announced its Q2 results, (Nov. fiscal year), surpassing analyst expectations. The company reported earnings of $5.06 per share on sales of $5.9 billion, exceeding the consensus estimates of $4.97 per share and $5.8 billion, respectively. Additionally, Adobe raised its full-year outlook.

Despite these positive results, the stock saw a minimal reaction in extended trading, declining by 1%. This response, or lack thereof, prompts a closer look into the company's financial performance and its current stock valuation.

How Did Adobe Fare In Q2?

Adobe’s revenue was up 11% year-over-year, reaching $5.87 billion in Q2 (fiscal year ending in November). This growth was driven by both its key segments:

Digital Media segment sales climbed 11% to $4.35 billion.

Digital Experience sales rose 10% year-over-year to $1.46 billion.

Adobe is currently benefiting from customers transitioning to its higher-priced subscription plans, which are providing a stable revenue stream. Adobe’s Firefly, an innovative AI tool that empowers users to generate, modify, and improve images and videos using simple text commands, has expanded Adobe’s suite of AI-driven creative tools, designed to speed up the ideation and content creation process. Furthermore, Adobe recently announced that it is integrating image-generation AI models from OpenAI and Google directly into the Firefly application, enhancing its capabilities even further.

Adobe’s adjusted operating margin of 45.5% in Q2’25 was slightly below the 46% figure it reported in the prior-year quarter. The company also purchased 8.6 million of its shares during the quarter. Higher revenues, a slight decline in operating margin, and fewer shares outstanding resulted in the company’s bottom line of $5.06, versus $4.48 in the prior-year quarter.

Looking ahead, Adobe has raised its full-year revenue outlook to a range of $23.5 billion to $23.6 billion, up from the previous projection of $23.3 billion to $23.55 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $20.50 and $20.70, an increase from the prior estimate of $20.20 to $20.50.

What Does This Mean For ADBE Stock?

ADBE stock is down 6% this year, underperforming the broader indices, with the S&P 500 index up 3%. Overall, the performance of ADBE stock with respect to the index over the recent years has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 13% in 2021, -41% in 2022, 77% in 2023, and -25% in 2024. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, 24% in 2023, and 23% in 2024 — indicating that ADBE underperformed the S&P in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, with ongoing geopolitical tensions, could ADBE face a similar situation as it did in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months — or will it see a recovery? While we will soon update our model to reflect the latest results and guidance for ADBE, the stock seems undervalued. At its current levels of $410, ADBE stock is trading at 20x expected adjusted earnings of $20.35, at the mid-point of the provided guidance, versus the stock’s average P/E ratio of 25x over the last three years. In fact, we currently estimate Adobe’s Valuation to be $550 per share, reflecting over 30% upside potential from the current levels.

However, it’s important to consider potential risks. Investors might temper their valuation of Adobe due to a slower-than-anticipated acceleration in AI-driven growth. Additionally, the stock has historically underperformed the S&P 500 during recent market downturns, as detailed in our “Buy or Sell Adobe Stock” dashboard. Therefore, investors should carefully weigh these risks before investing in Adobe stock.

