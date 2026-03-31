How Dependents Can Collect on Your Social Security While You're Alive

Key Points

To collect Social Security benefits, a child must have a parent who is retired or entitled to disability benefits.

A child may receive up to half of their parent’s benefit amount at full retirement age.

There is a set maximum allowable amount that can be paid to a family.

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Social Security benefits are meant to assist more than just aging Americans. They're also designed to support entire families, and by extension, communities. Initially created as a safety net, Social Security has become a necessity for millions, helping recipients pay their bills.

While it's easy to imagine a retiree or their spouse receiving Social Security, you may be surprised to learn that children can also receive benefits, even if both parents are still alive. Here's how.

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Qualifications

To receive benefits based on a parent's earning record, a child must:

Have a parent who is retired or has a disability and is entitled to benefits, or

Have a parent who died after working long enough in a job where they paid Social Security benefits

As long as they're unmarried, a child can get benefits if:

They're younger than 18

They're between 18 and 19 and are still a full-time high school student

They're 18 or older and have a disability that began before age 22

Under specific circumstances, a stepchild, adopted child, dependent grandchild, or dependent step-grandchild may also qualify.

When a child receives Social Security benefits, that money is intended to help them remain in school by providing the necessities they need. While they can receive benefits while you're alive, your dependents may also be entitled to survivor benefits if you pass away.

Note: Children with disabilities whose parents have limited resources may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments instead.

How much is a child eligible to receive?

A child may receive up to half of the parent's benefits at full retirement age (FRA). For example, if you receive $2,000 monthly at FRA, your child is eligible for up to $1,000.

However, there is a limit on how much the SSA will pay a family. That amount can be from 150% to 180% of the parent's full benefit amount. Using the same $2,000 example, that means the SSA will pay a total of $3,000 to $3,600. If the total payable exceeds that limit, the SSA reduces each person's benefit proportionately to reach the maximum allowable amount.

The benefit payment paid to a divorced spouse is not factored into the family's maximum allowable amount.

How to apply

In order to apply for Social Security benefits based on your work record, you'll need to provide the following:

The child's birth certificate or other proof of birth or adoption

Your Social Security number (if it's your work record being used to calculate the child's monthly benefit)

Your child's Social Security number

There may be other documentation required, depending on the type of benefits you're claiming. For example, if you're applying for survivors benefits for a child, you're required to show proof of the parent's death. And if you're applying for disability benefits, you'll need to show medical evidence of the disability.

Think back to when you were younger. Chances are, you never planned for a retirement with young children at home. If that's the situation you find yourself in, it's good to know that a financial boost is available via Social Security benefits.

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