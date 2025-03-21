How To Delete Your Cash App Account Permanently

Cash App has become one of the most popular peer-to-peer payment and mobile banking apps on the market. Owned by Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc., the platform’s growth has been impressive, and attracted millions of users and investors who want the ease of linking their bank accounts to make sending and receiving money a simple transaction.

Cash App isn’t for everyone, though. if your financial needs have grown beyond what the app can provide, you may be wondering how to permanently delete your account. Find a complete guide to doing so below. You can also check out common Cash App scams and how to avoid them.

Quick Take: How To Delete Cash App

To erase your Cash App account, first transfer your funds to your linked bank account. Then, within the app, select “Profile,” then “Support” and then “Something Else.” Navigate to “Account Settings” and opt for the “Delete Your Personal Information” feature.

From there, you will have to contact customer service to let them know you want to close your account. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step-by-Step Guide To Delete Your Cash App Account

Step 1: Launch Cash App on your mobile device’s home screen and log in to the app.

Launch Cash App on your mobile device’s home screen and log in to the app. Step 2: Select the account profile icon on the bottom left.

Select the account profile icon on the bottom left. Step 3: Tap on “Support.”

Tap on “Support.” Step 4: Select “Something Else.”

Select “Something Else.” Step 5: Select “Account Settings.”

Select “Account Settings.” Step 6: Click the “Delete Your Personal Information” link.

Click the “Delete Your Personal Information” link. Step 7: Click the “Contact Support” link to start the chat with a representative.

Click the “Contact Support” link to start the chat with a representative. Step 8: Explain to the customer support representative you speak with that you’d like to close your account permanently. The support representative may ask you a few questions. Continue the conversation until the support staff closes your account permanently.

Keep in mind that you may have money in your Cash App account. If that’s the case, it’s wise to transfer the outstanding balance of your account to your bank or other financial institution before you start the process of closing your Cash App account.

If you want to close your account without going through the extra steps of deleting your information you can simply to a truncated version by selecting “Support,” then go to “Account & Settings,” tap “Close Your Cash App Account” and then tap “Confirm” to close account.

How To Access Your Personal Information From Cash App

The California Consumer Privacy Act gives California residents more control over their online data. Websites that operate in California must comply with the CCPA, and Cash App is no different. However, the company takes things a step further.

You don’t have to live in California to take advantage of complete control over your data or to contact Cash App. The company makes these features available to all users. If you would like access to your personal information that Cash App has on file, follow these steps:

Navigate to the Cash App website and sign in to your account. You must do so on a web browser rather than your mobile app. Click the “Settings” link. Select the “Download Your Info” link under “Your Info.” Click the “Activity” link. This will show you a page with your most recent payments using your Cash App account. Click the “Statements” link. Click “Export.”

When you click the “Export” link, the Cash App website will download your information and transaction history to your computer. If you’re deleting your Cash App account, it’s a good idea to download this information first.

Final Take To GO

The bottom line is that Cash App is a great way to send money to friends, and offers a compelling banking option for the underbanked population. However, when you grow out of your Cash App account, it’s almost as easy to take the steps to delete it as it was to sign up for it.

If you’re wondering whether you can delete your Cash App payment history but still keep your account open, you should be aware that the platform does not allow users to do so. You’ll need to permanently delete your account if you want to delete the transaction history associated with it.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

