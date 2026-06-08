How Delek's Strong Enterprise Optimization Plan Boosts Its Cash Flow

Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s DK Enterprise Optimization Plan (EOP) has become a key driver of the company’s financial transformation. Designed to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and enhance asset performance, the initiative is steadily strengthening Delek’s cash flow generation. As refining margins remain volatile, EOP is helping the company build a more resilient business model, positioning it to deliver stronger free cash flow and greater shareholder value. Since its launch, the program has exceeded expectations, prompting management to raise its annual run-rate target for the sixth consecutive time, most recently to at least $220 million from the previous $200 million target. During the first quarter of 2026, EOP contributed approximately $60 million to Delek’s profit.

Unlike a traditional cost-cutting program, Delek’s EOP focuses on optimizing the entire value chain. The initiative combines margin enhancement, logistics improvements, supply-chain optimization, higher product yields, reduced general and administrative expenses and lower financial costs. Management estimates that roughly $150 million of the targeted benefits will come from stronger margins, while another $70 million will be generated through efficient cost structures.

The plan has already delivered tangible operational benefits. At the El Dorado refinery, EOP initiatives have improved gross margins through enhanced logistics and lower operating costs. Across the refining network, EOP-driven projects have helped increase distillate and jet fuel yields, supporting stronger profitability.

Most importantly, EOP is helping Delek generate more cash without relying on major capital investments. Combined with limited turnaround activity and improved operational reliability, the program is positioning the company to produce substantially higher free cash flow, strengthen shareholder returns and create long-term value across market cycles.

Other Refining Companies’ Strategy to Boost Cash Flow

Phillips 66 PSX has been focused on strengthening cash flow through operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and working capital management. Despite a first-quarter cash outflow driven by inventory builds and margin collateral requirements, PSX generated $700 million in operating cash flow excluding working capital. Management expects significant working capital recovery over the remainder of 2026 as market conditions stabilize, providing a cash flow tailwind. Phillips 66 is also leveraging its global trading, logistics and refining network to capture higher margins. Strong expected operating cash flow, coupled with cost-reduction initiatives, is expected to support debt reduction while continuing shareholder returns.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC improves its cash flow through a combination of operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation and growth investments. In the first quarter, the company generated $1.7 billion in operating cash flow excluding working capital, 99% capture rates and high refinery utilization. MPC continues to invest in high-return projects such as jet fuel capacity expansions at Garyville and Robinson to enhance profitability and future cash generation. Additionally, its midstream subsidiary MPLX is expanding natural gas and NGL infrastructure, creating durable cash flows. Strong commercial execution and strategic investments enable Marathon Petroleum to generate substantial cash while supporting shareholder returns.

The Zacks Rundown for Delek

Shares of Delek have soared 154.6% in the past year, outperforming the Oil/Energy sector’s rise of 35%.



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From a valuation perspective — in terms of the forward price-to-sales ratio — Delek is trading at a discount compared with the industry average.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delek’s 2026 earnings has been revised about 24.3% upward over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.