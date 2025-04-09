How The Definition of Middle Class Differs On The East vs West Coast

The friendly rivalry between the East Coast and the West Coast of America runs deep. Whereas the East Coast has a reputation for being fast-paced, hard-working and steeped in tradition and colonial history, the West Coast is seen as being more laid-back, with more of an Old West history and better weather. But both coasts are generally more expensive places to live than the center of the country, meaning it takes more to be in the middle class.

Depending on where you are on the coasts, however, your cost of living can vary considerably – and so too does the definition of “middle class.”

In more expensive areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco, for example, being in the middle class requires an income of more than six figures. The same is true for some major East Coast cities like Boston and New York City. But there are pockets of more affordable areas on both coasts as well.

To see how the definition of middle class differs, various data points, such as the affordability of housing, the amount of income needed and the overall cost of living, were compared between both expensive and mid-range cities on both coasts. Here’s a look at the results, with data compiled from Zillow, bestplaces and ShiffSovereign.

East Coast Cities

Boston, Massachusetts

Average home price: $748,243

$748,243 Average salary needed to afford a home: $161,813.57

$161,813.57 Average cost of living for a family of four: $11,368

New York City, New York

Average home price: $763,358

$763,358 Average salary needed to afford a home: $165,082.29

$165,082.29 Average cost of living for a family of four: $16,946

Washington, D.C.

Average home price: $602,135

$602,135 Average salary needed to afford a home: $130,216.71

$130,216.71 Average cost of living for a family of four: $11,782

Baltimore, Maryland

Average home price: $182,997

$182,997 Average salary needed to afford a home: $39,574.71

$39,574.71 Average cost of living for a family of four: $7,347

Miami, Florida

Average home price: $585,611

$585,611 Average salary needed to afford a home: $126,643.29

$126,643.29 Average cost of living for a family of four: $11,540

Charlotte, North Carolina

Average home price: $393,531

$393,531 Average salary needed to afford a home: $85,104.43

$85,104.43 Average cost of living for a family of four: $8,985

West Coast Cities

Los Angeles, California

Average home price: $973,393

$973,393 Average salary needed to afford a home: $210,504.43

$210,504.43 Average cost of living for a family of four: $10,289

San Francisco, California

Average home price: $1,272,219

$1,272,219 Average salary needed to afford a home: $275,127.86

$275,127.86 Average cost of living for a family of four: $12,335

Seattle, Washington

Average home price: $871,963

$871,963 Average salary needed to afford a home: $188,569.29

$188,569.29 Average cost of living for a family of four: $10,758

Portland, Oregon

Average home price: $531,463

$531,463 Average salary needed to afford a home: $114,933.44

$114,933.44 Average cost of living for a family of four: $8,636

Eugene, Oregon

Average home price: $466,040

$466,040 Average salary needed to afford a home: $100,785

$100,785 Average cost of living for a family of four: $7,320

Oakland, California

Average home price: $746,885

$746,885 Average salary needed to afford a home: $161,520

$161,520 Average cost of living for a family of four: $12,173

The Bottom Line

Overall, expensive cities are expensive cities, whether they are on the East Coast or the West Coast. The same is true when it comes to the middle class. Depending on where you want to live, the term “middle class” can cover a wide range of incomes on either coast. On average, you’ll still be paying more to live on the coasts than you will in most of middle America. However, in many coastal cities, you can still live the middle-class lifestyle on a relatively modest income.

In Eugene and Baltimore, for example, a family of four can live an average lifestyle on less than $90,000. In New York City and San Francisco, on the other hand, the “average” family of four needs $150,000 to over $200,000. Thus, “middle class” has both high and low ranges no matter where you live, East Coast or West Coast.

