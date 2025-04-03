How Is Dayforce’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

With a market cap of $9.4 billion, Dayforce Inc (DAY) is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-located company’s Dayforce, which is a flagship cloud HCM platform, provides a full suite of HCM functionality that includes global human resources (HR), payroll and tax, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence functionality.
Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally labeled as “mid-cap stocks," and Dayforce fits this criterion perfectly. The company also offers Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, along with Dayforce Workforce Management, Dayforce Human Resources, and Dayforce Wallet.
However, the company declined 28.3% from its 52-week high of $82.69. Over the past three months, Dayforce slipped 16.9%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 10.5% dip.
Longer term, DAY has fallen 3.9% in the past six months, whereas IYW ticked down 4.2%. However, shares of DAY have slumped 8.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind IYW’s 6.2% return over the same time frame.
Since late December 2024, DAY has been trading below its 50-day moving average. Also, the stock has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late February.
Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 results on Feb. 5, DAY shares slid 8%. Exceeding market expectations, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.60, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46. Revenue also came in strong at $465.2 million, surpassing the forecasted $455.2 million. However, next quarter’s revenue guidance of $424 million missed Street forecasts. For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion.
Furthermore, in comparison, rival Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) has lagged behind DAY over the past six months, dropping 15.9%. Although ALKT has outpaced DAY over the past 52 weeks, surging 15.9%.
Despite Dayforce’s underperformance relative to its industry peers over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, DAY is trading below the mean price target of $80.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 15
- The Market Is Selling Off. Does That Mean Now Is an Opportunity to Buy Tesla and Palantir Stock?
- Can Elon Musk Save the Day for TSLA Stock After Tesla’s Q1 Delivery ‘Disaster’?
- What Stocks Will Benefit from Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs? Analysts Love These 2 Resilient Buys Now.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.