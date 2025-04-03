How Is Dayforce’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

With a market cap of $9.4 billion, Dayforce Inc (DAY) is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-located company’s Dayforce, which is a flagship cloud HCM platform, provides a full suite of HCM functionality that includes global human resources (HR), payroll and tax, workforce management, benefits, and talent intelligence functionality.

Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally labeled as “mid-cap stocks," and Dayforce fits this criterion perfectly. The company also offers Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, along with Dayforce Workforce Management, Dayforce Human Resources, and Dayforce Wallet.

However, the company declined 28.3% from its 52-week high of $82.69. Over the past three months, Dayforce slipped 16.9%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 10.5% dip.

Longer term, DAY has fallen 3.9% in the past six months, whereas IYW ticked down 4.2%. However, shares of DAY have slumped 8.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind IYW’s 6.2% return over the same time frame.

Since late December 2024, DAY has been trading below its 50-day moving average. Also, the stock has fallen below its 200-day moving average since late February.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 results on Feb. 5, DAY shares slid 8%. Exceeding market expectations, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $0.60, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46. Revenue also came in strong at $465.2 million, surpassing the forecasted $455.2 million. However, next quarter’s revenue guidance of $424 million missed Street forecasts. For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion.

Furthermore, in comparison, rival Alkami Technology, Inc. (ALKT) has lagged behind DAY over the past six months, dropping 15.9%. Although ALKT has outpaced DAY over the past 52 weeks, surging 15.9%.

Despite Dayforce’s underperformance relative to its industry peers over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, DAY is trading below the mean price target of $80.

