How to Cut Spending Without Cutting Out Small Businesses

It’s a challenging time for small businesses.

A majority of small businesses – 59% — cited financial uncertainty as the biggest challenge they’re facing. Business owners were surveyed as part of the May 2025 Small Business Economic Report from the National Small Business Association.

It’s difficult for businesses to plan around changing tariffs, tax policies and consumer spending shifts, says Elizabeth Gore, co-founder of Hello Alice, a platform that connects small businesses with grants and resources.

“There's just so much up in the air,” she says.

Amid these pressures, consumers want to do their part. An April 2025 NerdWallet survey found that 84% of Americans say it’s important to them to support small businesses.

But many consumers are concerned about their own financial situations.

So how can you scale back spending while still supporting small businesses?

Build small businesses into your budget

Try earmarking money specifically for small businesses.

As you’re planning monthly expenses, ask yourself what’s most important to you, says Alvin Carlos, a certified financial planner and founder of District Capital Management in Washington, D.C.

Then, you can pinpoint the businesses you want to prioritize.

“Maybe you say, ‘I like going to local theaters’ or ‘I like to dine out once a week,’” Carlos says.

Review your income and fixed expenses to find out how much you can comfortably spend on entertainment, dining and other categories.

Look at your recent credit card transactions and bank statements to help you learn what you typically spend and spot areas to trim.

Shift your spending strategy

Keeping your spending within budget may require you to rethink where you shop and what you buy.

Making fewer, higher-quality purchases from small businesses can save you money in the long run.

For example, frequent clothing purchases from major retailers can add up. Instead, you could invest in a few well-made pieces from a local boutique or thrift store.

Swapping your daily coffee-chain latte for a twice-a-week cup at a local cafe could be another smart choice.

“These are your friends, your neighbors, your family members that are working in these businesses,” Gore says. “And usually you're getting better products, better services and a better experience.”

Adjusting your habits can also help you save money at businesses you already frequent.

If dining at your favorite restaurant no longer fits your budget, look for ways to lower the cost rather than cut out the business completely. Getting takeout can reduce tipping costs, Carlos says.

Carlos also recommends following small businesses’ social media accounts to get information about loyalty programs, pop-up deals and other discounts.

Your local bakery, for example, may “want to get rid of their bread at 3 p.m., or their scones, and maybe you get 20% off,” he says.

Keep convenience in mind

Lending support doesn’t always mean overhauling your shopping behavior. In some cases, all it takes is a few clicks.

Many small businesses have an online presence, Gore says, making it easy to place orders and purchase gift cards. Seeing the total before you check out can help you stick to a budget.

It’s also possible to shop small through major platforms you probably already use, such as Amazon, Etsy and food delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart.

“If you have a friend who's sick, go through DoorDash and order from a local restaurant or a local cookie company and so on,” Gore says. “You can still use these macro corporate accounts to impact small business if that is an easier way for you to do it.”

Spread the word

There are plenty of free ways to help out small businesses, too. Making word-of-mouth referrals, sharing social media posts and tagging others in the comments can boost visibility and bring in new customers.

“Just taking a second and popping them on your Facebook, Instagram, your TikTok, that helps them so much to get more eyeballs,” Gore says.

Writing online reviews is another way to show love.

“As a small-business owner myself, I really appreciate it when someone writes me a Google review because it really helps my business,” Carlos says.

A little effort can make a big difference.

More From NerdWallet

Lauren Schwahn writes for NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article How to Cut Spending Without Cutting Out Small Businesses originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.