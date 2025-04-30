How Crypto Helped Donald Trump Double His Net Worth in 2025 and What Investors Can Learn

One of the many ways President Donald Trump has been making headlines is with his recent net worth increase. The 45th and now 47th president saw his net worth double from $2.3 billion in 2024 to over $5 billion in 2025.

How did he do it? Partly with crypto.

The president and first lady each launched meme coins earlier this year, and that had something to do with it, as did Trump’s World Liberty Financial project. The bigger question here is how he leveraged his crypto activity to bolster his overall financial gain and what the average investor can learn from it.

World Liberty Financial

World Liberty Financial isn’t exactly a cryptocurrency, but it functions in a similar fashion. The announcement of Trump’s involvement in the project may have surprised some people, as it didn’t seem like a natural venue for Trump, even to Trump.

“Crypto is one of those things we have to do,” Trump said on X. “Whether we like it or not, I have to do it.”

It wasn’t entirely clear what World Liberty Financial did, though. It was founded with the goal of “democratizing cryptocurrency” by a couple of guys The New York Times described as “two little-known crypto entrepreneurs with no experience running a high-profile business.” In fairness, you might think that could describe half of the successful crypto entrepreneurs out there, but it was one of the many “huh?” moments around the World Liberty Financial announcement.

Unlike with other cryptocurrencies, buyers of “$WLFI,” as the cryptocurrency was represented, weren’t purchasing coins. They were buying “governance tokens.” And these tokens can’t be traded — at all. So what are they for? They grant you the right to vote on the development process and comment on the underlying code that runs World Liberty Financial.

One thing World Liberty Financial did manage to do was generate more than $550 million in revenue, though it’s worth noting that the vast majority of this was after Trump won the November 2024 presidential election. Despite criticism by industry experts citing governance terms that appeared to favor insiders and wider concerns over conflicts of interest, it was disclosed via fine print on the project’s website that the Trump family now owns a controlling stake in World Liberty Financial, and the founders have been replaced.

$TRUMP

While still president-elect, Trump announced the Trump coin, a meme coin like any other. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, the Securities and Exchange Commission describes meme coins as “inspired by internet memes, characters, current events, or trends for which the promoter seeks to attract an enthusiastic online community to purchase the meme coin.”

Sales of the coin generated $350 million. Unlike the World Liberty Financial token, the Trump coin is entirely tradable.

A Businessman Doing Business

The takeaway here is that Trump saw the buzz around cryptocurrency, probably due to prompting from Elon Musk. The market sentiment around cryptocurrency was high, and the Trump brand could be seen as a marketing vertical with unmatched customer loyalty, which Trump understands.

Introducing a product that appealed to people who align with expressions of liberty, distrust of centralized banking and the overall Trump brand was just a good business move. Better still, it’s a product with no cost of production. A digital token that can’t be traded, even within its ecosystem? Genius.

Trump’s later move from a tokenized crypto to a more traditional one, which he likely had more control over from the beginning, is the natural evolution of the cryptocurrency business model. Trump learned from World Liberty Financial. He saw a market that was driven by speculative trading and a regulatory environment that left plenty of room for profit.

Though it’s important to note that the average investor doesn’t have an internationally known brand to capitalize on, anyone can recognize market trends if they’re shrewd enough. It’s worth mentioning that a big part of investing now is just keeping up with technology. Spotting emerging tech, like crypto and blockchains, and jumping on it to profit before regulatory bodies remove some of the gray areas is a time-honored American tradition.

