How to Create an Advance Healthcare Directive in Missouri

An advance healthcare directive provides clear instructions for family members, reducing confusion and stress when making medical decisions on your behalf in the event that you are unable to make them. This legal document can outline your preferences for medical treatment and designate a healthcare proxy to make those decisions. A financial advisor can work with you to add an advanced healthcare directive to your estate plan in Missouri.

How an Advance Healthcare Directive Works in Missouri

In Missouri, an advance healthcare directive allows you to specify the types of medical care you want to receive or refuse when you can't communicate those wishes yourself. This document can cover a range of medical interventions, from life-sustaining treatments to pain management options.

Once your advance healthcare directive has been created, you should review and update it regularly. Doing so is especially important after significant life events, like a major health diagnosis or changes in your personal relationships.

You should also discuss your healthcare preferences with your healthcare agent and family to let them know your preferences.

In Missouri, healthcare providers are legally obligated to follow the instructions laid out in your directive.

Steps to Create an Advance Healthcare Directive in Missouri

If you want to create an advance healthcare directive in The Show-Me State, here are six general steps to help you get started:

Step 1: Understand the purpose of the directive. An advance healthcare directive allows you to outline your medical treatment preferences. This document can specify the types of medical care you do or do not want, and it can appoint a healthcare proxy to make decisions on your behalf.

An advance healthcare directive allows you to outline your medical treatment preferences. This document can specify the types of medical care you do or do not want, and it can appoint a healthcare proxy to make decisions on your behalf. Step 2: Get the correct forms. Missouri provides specific forms for creating an advance healthcare directive. You can get these forms from healthcare providers, legal offices or online through the Missouri Bar Association’s website. Using the correct forms will help make your directive legally binding.

Missouri provides specific forms for creating an advance healthcare directive. You can get these forms from healthcare providers, legal offices or online through the Missouri Bar Association’s website. Using the correct forms will help make your directive legally binding. Step 3: Complete the forms with specific instructions. Fill out the forms with as much detail as possible about your medical preferences. This includes specifying treatments you want to receive or avoid, such as resuscitation, mechanical ventilation or tube feeding. Clear instructions help healthcare providers and your appointed proxy understand and respect your wishes.

Fill out the forms with as much detail as possible about your medical preferences. This includes specifying treatments you want to receive or avoid, such as resuscitation, mechanical ventilation or tube feeding. Clear instructions help healthcare providers and your appointed proxy understand and respect your wishes. Step 4: Appoint a healthcare proxy. A healthcare proxy, or durable power of attorney for healthcare, is someone you trust to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so. Choose a person who understands your values and wishes, and is willing to advocate for your preferences. Discuss your wishes with them in detail to ensure they are prepared to act according to your directive.

A healthcare proxy, or durable power of attorney for healthcare, is someone you trust to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so. Choose a person who understands your values and wishes, and is willing to advocate for your preferences. Discuss your wishes with them in detail to ensure they are prepared to act according to your directive. Step 5: Sign and notarize the document. For your advance healthcare directive to be valid in Missouri, it must be signed by two witnesses age 18 or older, and a notary public if you create a durable power of attorney for healthcare. Notarization adds an extra layer of legal validation to your document.

For your advance healthcare directive to be valid in Missouri, it must be signed by two witnesses age 18 or older, and a notary public if you create a durable power of attorney for healthcare. Notarization adds an extra layer of legal validation to your document. Step 6: Distribute copies to relevant parties. Once your directive is completed and signed, distribute copies to your healthcare proxy, family members and doctors. Keeping everyone informed ensures that your wishes are accessible and can be followed in an emergency.

Once your directive is completed and signed, distribute copies to your healthcare proxy, family members and doctors. Keeping everyone informed ensures that your wishes are accessible and can be followed in an emergency. Step 7. Review and update periodically. Keep in mind that your medical preferences may change over time. So you should review and update your advance healthcare directive to reflect those changes. Any updates should be documented and signed, and then distributed to all relevant parties so that everyone is informed.

Advance Healthcare Directive Forms to Know

Here are five healthcare directive legal documents that can provide clear instructions to healthcare providers and loved ones in Missouri:

Durable power of attorney for healthcare : This form allows you to appoint a trusted individual to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you are incapacitated. The designated agent will have the authority to make medical choices that align with your preferences.

: This form allows you to appoint a trusted individual to make healthcare decisions on your behalf if you are incapacitated. The designated agent will have the authority to make medical choices that align with your preferences. Living will : A living will outlines your desires regarding life-sustaining treatments if you are terminally ill or permanently unconscious. This document specifies whether you want procedures such as mechanical ventilation or tube feeding, helping to guide your healthcare providers and family members during critical moments.

A living will outlines your desires regarding life-sustaining treatments if you are terminally ill or permanently unconscious. This document specifies whether you want procedures such as mechanical ventilation or tube feeding, helping to guide your healthcare providers and family members during critical moments. Healthcare directive: Combining elements of both a durable power of attorney for healthcare and a living will, a healthcare directive provides comprehensive instructions about your medical care. It allows you to detail your treatment preferences and appoint a healthcare agent, offering a holistic approach to managing your future healthcare needs.

Combining elements of both a durable power of attorney for healthcare and a living will, a healthcare directive provides comprehensive instructions about your medical care. It allows you to detail your treatment preferences and appoint a healthcare agent, offering a holistic approach to managing your future healthcare needs. Do not resuscitate (DNR) order : A DNR order is a specific directive that instructs medical personnel not to perform CPR if your heart stops or if you stop breathing. This form is important for individuals who wish to avoid aggressive resuscitation efforts in the event of a medical emergency.

A DNR order is a specific directive that instructs medical personnel not to perform CPR if your heart stops or if you stop breathing. This form is important for individuals who wish to avoid aggressive resuscitation efforts in the event of a medical emergency. Organ and tissue donation registry: Missouri residents can register their intent to donate organs and tissues through this form. By enrolling in the registry, you can inform healthcare providers about your preferences for organ donation.

Bottom Line

By complying with the legal requirements of an advance healthcare directive in Missouri, choosing a trusted healthcare agent and clearly documenting your wishes, you can provide peace of mind for yourself and your loved ones. Make sure you review and update your directive regularly to reflect any changes in your health preferences.

Estate Planning Tips

As you make decisions about an advance healthcare directive and other estate planning matters, you may find it useful to speak with a professional. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

An advance directive from your state may not be valid in another state. Here’s what you should know about the portability of advance healthcare directives.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/triloks, ©iStock.com/SDI Productions

The post How to Create an Advance Healthcare Directive in Missouri appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.