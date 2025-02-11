How Cooking at Home Can Help Americans Save Money in 2025

Inflation has significantly impacted household budgets, especially food costs, pushing Americans to rethink their spending habits. In 2025, 81% of Americans have identified saving money on food as a top financial goal, making home cooking a key strategy to reduce expenses. The rising cost of groceries has led many families to explore ways to eat affordably while still prioritizing health and sustainability.

Nicholas Bertram, President and CEO of Flashfood, explains how platforms like Flashfood can help families save money and meet their financial goals while supporting sustainability. Through Flashfood, consumers gain access to discounted groceries, including surplus food and items nearing their best-by dates, offering a valuable solution for those looking to cut food costs without compromising on quality.

The Rising Costs of Food: A Financial Strain

Food prices have risen significantly in recent years, currently 27% higher than they were in 2020, according to CNN. Factors such as inflation, supply chain issues and unexpected events like the bird flu outbreak have contributed to soaring grocery costs. As a result, many families are feeling the pressure on their budgets. Although food inflation has leveled off somewhat, other factors, like natural disasters and global conflicts, continue to create short-term price hikes, fueling the perception that food prices are spiraling out of control. As a result, many Americans are looking for ways to cut food costs.

Why Cooking at Home is the Key to Saving Money

One of the most effective ways to combat rising food costs is cooking at home more frequently. A recent survey revealed that 89% of Americans believe cooking at home is one of the best ways to save money on food. Furthermore, 89% of respondents agree that preparing meals at home is healthier than dining out or ordering takeout. But is cooking at home really more affordable, and what are the potential savings?

Cheaper and Healthier Meals

Cooking at home is almost always cheaper than dining out. For example, a pasta dinner at a restaurant could cost a family of four anywhere from $50 to $60, including drinks and tips. By contrast, the same meal made at home with a box of pasta and tomato sauce might cost just a few dollars.

In addition to saving money, cooking at home offers greater control over the nutritional content of your meals. Restaurant food is often high in calories, fats and sodium, making it difficult to gauge exactly what you’re consuming. When cooking at home, you can choose fresh ingredients, control portion sizes and ensure you’re feeding your family healthier meals.

The Price Difference: Home-Cooked Meal vs. Takeout

The price difference between home-cooked meals and takeout can be substantial. For instance, a simple pasta dish at a fast-casual restaurant costs $10 to $15 per plate. This adds up to $40-$60 for a family of four. However, buying the same ingredients at the grocery store could cost less than $10. This clear price difference highlights how cooking at home provides significant savings.

Tips for Transitioning to Cooking at Home

Making the shift from dining out to cooking at home can be challenging, but there are several ways to make the transition smoother and more affordable:

Plan Your Meals: One of the best ways to avoid last-minute takeout orders is by meal planning. Having a set plan for the week’s meals can help you stay on track and prevent unnecessary spending. Plus, once you’re familiar with your go-to recipes, you’ll know exactly what ingredients to buy and how to cook them efficiently.

One of the best ways to avoid last-minute takeout orders is by meal planning. Having a set plan for the week’s meals can help you stay on track and prevent unnecessary spending. Plus, once you’re familiar with your go-to recipes, you’ll know exactly what ingredients to buy and how to cook them efficiently. Batch Cooking: Cooking large quantities of food and storing leftovers is a great way to save time and money. A big pot of chili or soup can feed a family for several days, reducing the need to cook every night and minimizing the temptation to order takeout.

Cooking large quantities of food and storing leftovers is a great way to save time and money. A big pot of chili or soup can feed a family for several days, reducing the need to cook every night and minimizing the temptation to order takeout. Be Mindful of Food Waste: Food waste is essentially money thrown away. Take stock of what you have in your pantry and fridge before planning meals. Using up what you already have on hand can prevent you from buying unnecessary items and ensure you’re getting the most value out of your groceries.

Maximizing Grocery Savings

Here are a few ways to maximize your grocery savings while still eating healthily:

Buy in Bulk: Purchasing items in bulk, especially non-perishable goods like rice, pasta and canned goods, can save you money in the long run. Bulk purchases often come at a lower cost per unit, making it an economical option for families.

Purchasing items in bulk, especially non-perishable goods like rice, pasta and canned goods, can save you money in the long run. Bulk purchases often come at a lower cost per unit, making it an economical option for families. Shop Sales and Discounts: Be flexible with your grocery list and take advantage of sales. For instance, if ground turkey is on sale but your recipe calls for ground chicken, opt for the turkey. Small adjustments like this can lead to big savings over time.

Be flexible with your grocery list and take advantage of sales. For instance, if ground turkey is on sale but your recipe calls for ground chicken, opt for the turkey. Small adjustments like this can lead to big savings over time. Use Discount Grocery Apps: Apps like Flashfood help shoppers find discounts on groceries, including surplus food or items nearing their best-by dates, which can be purchased for up to 50% off. These savings can add up quickly, allowing you to eat affordably without sacrificing quality.

Balancing Takeout and Cooking at Home

While cooking at home offers significant savings, it’s also possible to enjoy the occasional takeout or dining out experience. Budgeting for these meals is key. If you’re diligent about planning meals, using discounts and shopping for affordable groceries, you can still afford to treat yourself to a meal out once in a while. The key is moderation and ensuring that eating out doesn’t become a regular habit that strains your budget.

