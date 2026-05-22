How is Ciena Advancing AI and Cloud Network Infrastructure?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is advancing AI and cloud network infrastructure through its leadership in high-speed optical connectivity, expanding data center interconnect solutions and growing portfolio of AI-focused networking technologies. The company reported strong demand, driven by hyperscalers, service providers and cloud companies that are investing heavily in AI infrastructure and large-scale data center expansion. Ciena stated that its optical systems, interconnect solutions, automation software and services are helping customers scale AI workloads across cities, campuses, countries and continents. The company highlighted that AI-driven traffic growth and cloud adoption are fueling demand for WAN connectivity, including subsea, metro, long-haul and data center interconnect applications.

Ciena is also benefiting from the growing adoption of managed optical fiber networks, with India orders increasing 40% year over year due to strong demand for these deployments. On the lastearnings call the company highlighted that hyperscalers are increasingly distributing compute across multiple sites to overcome power and space limitations, creating demand for high-speed optical networks that connect AI training clusters across distances. Ciena said three hyperscalers are already using its optical solutions for these training applications, with deployments continuing to expand.

To support these opportunities, Ciena is advancing its RLS platform and 800ZR pluggable optics while developing its new RLS hyper-rail solution, designed to significantly increase fiber density and support distributed AI training environments. The company expects hyper-rail standardization to begin at the end of 2026, with a broader ramp expected in 2027. Ciena is also expanding opportunities inside the data center through scale-up and scale-out connectivity solutions. Following its Nubis acquisition, the company introduced the Vesta 200 6.4T optical engine, which it described as the industry’s first high-density, low-power open ecosystem pluggable CPO solution. In addition, Ciena is advancing Nitro Linear Redriver technology to improve active copper cabling efficiency and reduce power consumption.

The company’s DCOM solution, developed with Meta, is another key AI infrastructure offering designed for hyperscale data center provisioning and management. Ciena said it is also engaged in technical discussions with two additional global hyperscalers regarding DCOM deployments.

Taking a Look at CIEN’s Competitors

Nokia NOK is advancing its three-phase strategy of Reset, Accelerate and Scale to drive profitable growth and strengthen technology leadership. The company continues to expand its 5G portfolio through investments in AirScale products, ReefShark chipsets and Open RAN solutions, supported by nearly 20,000 patents, including 7,000 essential to 5G. Nokia is benefiting from strong momentum in software, enterprise networking and licensing businesses, while expanding into data center IP routing and cloud-based networking. Its end-to-end portfolio, growing 5G deployments and focus on automation, enterprise verticals and scalable software solutions position the company well for long-term growth across cloud, broadband and IoT markets.

Arista Networks ANET is benefiting from strong momentum in AI networking and cloud infrastructure demand as its Arista 2.0 strategy gains wider customer adoption. The company exceeded 150 million cumulative port shipments in fourth-quarter 2025 and continues to expand its presence in scale-out AI networking deployments. Management noted that more than 100 customers have adopted 800-gigabit Ethernet deployments, with 1.6-terabit production deployments expected to begin in 2027. Arista is also advancing Ethernet-based scale-up networking through new co-packaged optics and interconnect technologies for AI workloads. First-quarter 2026 revenue rose 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion, with second-quarter revenue projected at nearly $2.8 billion.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained a whopping 633% in the past year compared with the Communications - Components industry’s surge of 389.2%.



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CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 88.74, above the industry’s 56.25.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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