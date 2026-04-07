This is How Cheniere Energy Benefits From Tight LNG Supply

Cheniere Energy LNG is supported by a tightening global liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) market, where ongoing supply disruptions are limiting exports and slowing new capacity additions. Issues in key regions like Qatar, along with continued geopolitical tensions involving Russia and the Middle East, have reduced available supply. This has created a stronger pricing environment. Europe, still heavily dependent on imported LNG, is expected to remain a steady buyer, supporting long-term demand for U.S. exports.



Cheniere Energy’s recent performance reflects these favorable conditions. In 2025, revenues increased 27% and net income rose 64%, even though LNG volumes saw only modest growth. Higher realized prices and better cost control were the main drivers. Cheniere is also expanding its capacity through projects like Corpus Christi Stage 3, while maintaining a strong pipeline of future developments. This gives it clear visibility into long-term growth tied to global LNG demand.



Financially, Cheniere Energy is in a stronger position as its balance sheet also improved in 2025. Net interest expense fell to $948 million (or 4.7% of revenues) from $1 billion (6.4% of revenues) in 2024, while long-term debt remained stable at $22.5 billion. Lower financing costs improve the company’s ability to support future expansion projects. At the same time, disciplined execution has helped strengthen cash flows. However, with the stock already seeing a strong run-up in recent months, much of the near-term upside from higher LNG prices may be reflected in its valuation. Even so, tight global supply and steady demand should continue to support earnings going forward.



While Cheniere Energy remains a key beneficiary of this tightening market, it is not the only company positioned to gain. Several other LNG-focused players are also well placed to benefit from the current supply crunch and sustained global demand.

Other LNG Stocks to Focus on Amid Global Supply Crunch

Venture Global VG: It is a U.S.-based producer and exporter focused on delivering low-cost LNG to global markets. Venture Global operates a vertically integrated model spanning production, transport, shipping and regasification, with key projects along the Gulf Coast. With capacity exceeding 100 million tons per annum across operating, construction and development stages, Venture Global is rapidly scaling its presence in the LNG market. Its modular approach sets it apart. Pre-built liquefaction units are assembled offsite and installed quickly, improving safety, lowering costs and reducing execution risks. This model supports faster project timelines and consistent delivery, helping expand access to cleaner energy worldwide.



Chevron CVX: This is another world-class operator of LNG. The giant Gorgon and Wheatstone developments in Australia are part of Chevron’s long-term strategy and are its flagship LNG developments. These mega projects allow the supermajor to tap the strong Asian LNG demand. Combined, these projects have an annual LNG production capacity exceeding 24 million metric tons. Chevron is the operator of both projects, with a stake of 64.14% in Wheatstone and 47.3% in the Gorgon development.

The Zacks Rundown on Cheniere Energy

Shares of LNG have gained around 45% in the past three months, comfortably outperforming the Oil/Energy sector.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.33 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 23 brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cheniere Energy’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.